ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What is the release date of Evil West?

By Asen Aleksandrov
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil West is the next game from Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog, and it seems intent to take players on a horror-action trip across a dark Weird West setting populated by undead monsters and demons. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards, Evil West...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegamerhq.com

Fortnite Robo Kevin Pack: Prices, Challenges, Release Date, & What You Need to Know

Fortnite Robo Kevin Pack: Prices, Challenges, Release Date, & What You Need to Know. Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Save the World Starter Kit, the RoboKevin Pack. The Robo-Kevin Pack, like many other Save the World packs recently released, is a robot character from Save the World that has been “personified” to fit the Fortnite format. The Robo-Kevin Pack includes Robo-Kevin, a hero, and skin for Save the World and Battle Royale. The mode is also included in the purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird West#Focus Entertainment
Gematsu

Evil West gameplay reveal trailer

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Evil West. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk release date and what to expect from the event explained

The Last Hours of Verdansk event in Warzone is right around the corner, and with it comes the culmination of the battle royale map that has been a constant for many seasons. Similarly to the Warzone nuke event from early 2021, as well as the even surround the reveal of Black Ops: Cold War late last year, you can expect more than just a few fireworks this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
thecurrent-online.com

Morbius: What Is Known About The Film? Release Date? Cast? And Other Updates

The news, released by Sony Pictures, of the new spin-off project linked to the Spider-Man saga had arrived in a rather unexpected way. Let’s talk about Morbius, a title that recalls the homonymous character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane and appeared for the first time in The Amazing Spider-Man saga, published in ’71. Here’s everything you need to know about this fascinating new project.
MOVIES
thegamerhq.com

WARHAMMER 40: SPACE 2 RELEASE DATE. – WHAT DO WE KNOW?

WARHAMMER 40: SPACE 2 RELEASE DATE. – WHAT DO WE KNOW?. Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have revealed Warhammer40,000: Space Marine2 at The Game Awards 2021. A cinematic trailer confirms Captain Titus’ return. While release dates are unknown, it appears that the sequel will build upon the foundations laid by the 2011 entry and introduce a new enemy.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamewatcher.com

The Matrix Awakens PC Release Date - What Do We Know?

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience surprised everybody when it popped up on digital stores. Although hopes of seeing a new game which used the IP were dashed as soon as one read its description, questions surrounding a potential PC release date continue to persist. Given how the...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Evil West Gameplay Debuts, and It’s Action-Packed

During The Game Awards pre-show, Focus Entertainment showcased our first gameplay look at Flying Wild Hog’s (Shadow Warrior) “Evil West,” and it looks like an action-packed affair. Check out the new Evil West gameplay debut footage below. Evil West delivers a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline, featuring fast-paced,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock a Wivre mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The mounts in Final Fantasy XIV can be some of the most challenging content to unlock while you play the game. These mounts typically feature specific requirements that require quite a bit of grinding and plenty of patience. So if you’re looking to unlock the Wivre mount added in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, you might find yourself crawling to the finish line. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to unlock the Wivre mount in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When is the release date of The Anacrusis?

The Anacrusis is the debut game from Stray Bombay, a studio founded by big names from Valve and Riot Games. You don’t have to wait much longer to play it — the release date is just a few weeks away. The Anacrusis will be launching on PC, Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next update will add new difficulty settings

Update 1.4.1 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to introduce several new changes. Not only will it give everyone’s hard drive a break by reducing the game’s file size, but it will also introduce new difficulty settings. The patch will impact how you can play the game and adds settings related to combat, stealth, and exploration. Ubisoft says the enhancements will help players better fine-tune their specific playstyle to improve their overall experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Detective Pikachu Switch sequel reportedly spotted — inside Monster Rancher

Detective Pikachu made its debut on 3DS in 2016. Since then, the electric mouse sleuth has starred in the highest-grossing video game movie and made an appearance in Pokemon Go. That happened in 2019, which feels like a lifetime ago at this point. Since then, we haven’t heard anything more about a new Detective Pikachu game — until now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Spartan Core locations in Graveyards in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s open world is split into different island-like chunks with their own set of collectibles, including spartan cores. The Graveyards location opens up after finishing the Spire mission, causing Master Chief and Echo 216 to crash-land in the area. The spartan cores are used to upgrade various aspects of Master Chief such as his shield core and grappleshot ability.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

MapleStory publisher Nexon announces a Warhammer Age of Sigmar multiplayer RPG

Nexon has partnered up with Games Workshop to create and publish a multiplayer socially-driven RPG in the world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar. According to the press release, Nexon’s Age of Sigmar RPG will have a “socially interactive player-versus-environment world” and will receive new content through an ongoing live service model. It’s not clear whether this will be a co-op RPG like Genshin Impact, or a fully-fledged MMORPG. Nexon’s portfolio of games like MapleStory and V4 make either possibility equally likely.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to Collect COG Tags in Fortnite Chapter 3

Look, alive soldier. New challenges have been added to Fortnite in the form of the Delta One card. Gears of War has run right into Fortnite, and lots of challenges can be completed to get some XP and goodies. The first challenge is to find three Cog Tags that are...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Dynamis Crystals in Final Fantasy XIV

Dynamis Crystals are one of the many resources you’re going to be hunting down in Final Fantasy XIV. You can use them to level up your Disciple of Hand profession, or you might find them while exploring the Endwalker expansion. But you can only find them in specific locations. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you can find Dynamis Crystals in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Theories On What Could Happen To The Resident Evil Series

Unfortunately, The Resident Evil reboot turned out to be a flop. Despite the filmmakers actually digging deep into the source material’s roots by focusing on the events that took place in the first and second video game, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City still ended up with an abysmal rotten tomatoes score. More importantly, the reboot flopped hard at the box office, with the studios quietly sneaking in the latest entry during Thanksgiving week and the film only made $5.3 million in its opening. Thus far, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has only made $24.80 million, easily the lowest-earning entry in the entire live-action franchise. Since then, Sony has been very quiet in regards to a sequel; Given the box office failure of the attempted relaunch, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see another Resident Evil movie for a good period of time. However, does this mean that the live-action films are done for good? In 2022, a Resident Evil series will make its way exclusively onto Netflix so it’s obvious that the property isn’t done in the film and entertainment landscape. However, let’s examine what could happen to the live-action films going forward.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy