What is the release date of Evil West?

Unfortunately, The Resident Evil reboot turned out to be a flop. Despite the filmmakers actually digging deep into the source material’s roots by focusing on the events that took place in the first and second video game, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City still ended up with an abysmal rotten tomatoes score. More importantly, the reboot flopped hard at the box office, with the studios quietly sneaking in the latest entry during Thanksgiving week and the film only made $5.3 million in its opening. Thus far, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has only made $24.80 million, easily the lowest-earning entry in the entire live-action franchise. Since then, Sony has been very quiet in regards to a sequel; Given the box office failure of the attempted relaunch, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see another Resident Evil movie for a good period of time. However, does this mean that the live-action films are done for good? In 2022, a Resident Evil series will make its way exclusively onto Netflix so it’s obvious that the property isn’t done in the film and entertainment landscape. However, let’s examine what could happen to the live-action films going forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO