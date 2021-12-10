Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Reveals Six Minutes of Gorgeous Gameplay; No Release Date Shown

Gearbox Publishing announced they will publish the Blackbird Interactive-developed space shooter Homeworld 3 on PC-via Steam and Epic Game Store. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling,” said Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive and original art director on Homeworld and Homeworld 2. “We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO