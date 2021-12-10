Dune: Spice Wars Returns To Real-time Strategy Roots With Multiple Victory Paths

You read it correctly. There is already a new game based on the dune world. Northgard developers have announced Dune: Spice Wars. Dune: Spice Wars will be a 4X strategy game set in the famous SciFi universe of writer Frank Herbert. The goal is to take control of the planet Arrakis. A planet made entirely of sand. Arrakis is also inhabited by giant sandworms that love to eat a group of soldiers as a snack. As we are familiar with 4X strategy games, you have to collect resources, create troops, make political and economic decisions and above all expand your power. Two factions have already been announced. For example, you can choose Leto Atreides or Vladimir Harkonnen. The trailer does not show gameplay, but it does show the importance of Planet Arrakis.
