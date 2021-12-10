Dune: Spice Wars Returns To Real-time Strategy Roots With Multiple Victory Paths

Straight from The Game Awards 2021 - check out the atmospheric trailer for Dune: Spice Wars. The game will be a combination of 4X strategy and RTS. Who controls the spice, controls the universe. Everything indicates that the one to control both is FunCom (the devs of Conan Exiles). During today's The Game Awards 2021 gala they devs announced a mix of 4X strategy and RTS set in the well-known universe created by Frank Herbert, titled Dune: Spice Wars. Shiro Games (known for Wartales) is responsible for the title. The action will take place on the surface of the planet Arrakis. The game will offer several factions to choose from and victory can be achieved in several ways. The title will be coming tp early access on PC next year and in the beginning it will offer only single-player mode. Multiplayer and campaign will be added in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO