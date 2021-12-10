ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dune: Spice Wars Returns To Real-time Strategy Roots With Multiple Victory Paths

geekculture.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surprises and reveals keep on coming at The Game Awards 2021, and the real-time strategy genre is getting some love with the reveal of Dune: Spice Wars, developed by the folks at Shiro Games and Funcom. The new RTS will be another avenue for fans to enter the...

geekculture.co

NME

‘Dune: Spice Wars’ trailer turns Arrakis into a cut-throat strategy game

Funcom has announced a 4X real-time strategy (RTS) game called Dune: Spice Wars, which is aiming for an early access release in 2022. The trailer – which was revealed during The Game Awards – doesn’t reveal much in terms of gameplay, though offers a good look at the setting of Dune: Spice Wars. Anyone who has seen the latest Dune film will recognise the sandy planet of Arrakis, and some may even recognise the characters narrating the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

4X Strategy Game Dune: Spice Wars From Wartales Devs Announced

Straight from The Game Awards 2021 - check out the atmospheric trailer for Dune: Spice Wars. The game will be a combination of 4X strategy and RTS. Who controls the spice, controls the universe. Everything indicates that the one to control both is FunCom (the devs of Conan Exiles). During today's The Game Awards 2021 gala they devs announced a mix of 4X strategy and RTS set in the well-known universe created by Frank Herbert, titled Dune: Spice Wars. Shiro Games (known for Wartales) is responsible for the title. The action will take place on the surface of the planet Arrakis. The game will offer several factions to choose from and victory can be achieved in several ways. The title will be coming tp early access on PC next year and in the beginning it will offer only single-player mode. Multiplayer and campaign will be added in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Dune: Spice Wars Is Coming to PC

With the success of Dune in theaters and at home. It was only a matter of time before we got a game. Having characters skins in Fortnite just doesn’t cut it for me. Tonight during the Game Awards Dune: Spice Wars was officially announced. Shiro Games is bringing fans...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Dune: Spice Wars Revealed During The Game Awards

At tonight’s The Game Awards, a brand new strategy game set in the Dune universe was announced. To say this announcement was a surprise, would be an understatement. We knew Funcom was working on an open world adventure game for Dune, but we didn’t know they were also working on a 4X strategy game set in this universe.
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

Introduction: Dune: Announcing the Spice Wars

You read it correctly. There is already a new game based on the dune world. Northgard developers have announced Dune: Spice Wars. Dune: Spice Wars will be a 4X strategy game set in the famous SciFi universe of writer Frank Herbert. The goal is to take control of the planet Arrakis. A planet made entirely of sand. Arrakis is also inhabited by giant sandworms that love to eat a group of soldiers as a snack. As we are familiar with 4X strategy games, you have to collect resources, create troops, make political and economic decisions and above all expand your power. Two factions have already been announced. For example, you can choose Leto Atreides or Vladimir Harkonnen. The trailer does not show gameplay, but it does show the importance of Planet Arrakis.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Dune: Spice Wars enters Early Access in 2022

The time is nigh for a new generation of strategy gamers. As Shiro Games enters their 4X-fueled Spice Wars into early access, they are bringing with them some serious pedigree and hype in Northgard from last year’s release! Funcom will publish the game, so you know it’ll have all the quality checks that come standard when trusting your gaming experience to these guys.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Northgard creator working on rts Dune: Spice Wars – Gaming – News

French studio Shiro Games is working on Dune: Spice Wars. It is a real-time strategy game set in the world of sand dunes. The game should be playable as an Early Access game next year. Sand Dunes Pictures: Spice WarsI It shows the sandy surface of the planet Arakis with...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Funcom Announce New RTS Based on Frank Herbert’s Novel, ‘Dune: Spice Wars’

Funcom, maker of Conan Exiles, announced today that they are working on a new real-time strategy game with 4X elements based on Dune, Dune: Spice Wars. The Game Awards in Los Angeles, Dune: Spice Wars is being built by the same team that brought the world the critically acclaimed RTS Northgard in 2017. Shiro Games is no stranger to crafting complex experiences, and Dune feels like a fantastic fit for this established studio.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Funcom’s Dune Spice Wars Announced At The Game Awards 2021

Earlier today during The Game Awards 2021 stream a teaser trailer for the brand-new 4X game based on the Dune universe was revealed. Dune Spice Wars is currently in development at Norwegian studio, Funcom. This is the studio’s first step into the 4X genre. Throughout the trailer, we see...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Dune: Spice Wars will see the series relive its strategic past

Video game fans of a certain age will well remember the majestic Dune video game adaptations of the early ’90s, excellent strategy titles that paved the way for Westwood Studios’ Command & Conquer series. Well, it is time to get your house in order once again, as publisher Funcom has announced Dune: Spice Wars, an all-new RTS headed to PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Latest Elden Ring Story Trailer Drops More Lore As Demigods Clash

As part of all the reveals and announcements happening at The Game Awards 2021, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have been kind enough to drop a new story trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring. If you wanted to understand more of the lore behind the game, then you will definitely not...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Life is Strange: True Colors

Emotional drama is a great way to tell a story, and in recent times, nothing comes quite as close to the Life is Strange series in pulling on the heartstrings and delivering an impactful story about people. With Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix and Deck Nine have put together perhaps the best game in the series thus far, with a renewed focus on examining why humans are the way we are.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Debuts First Gameplay Trailer

December signals the start of the holiday period, and for those looking for presents to end off the year, The Game Awards 2021 is on hand to provide that video game goodness. After showing off the reveal of the new Wonder Woman game, DC is not yet done. Rocksteady‘s highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is back, and this time, we got to witness actual gameplay via its new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dune: Spice Wars Continues A Long-Running Strategy Tradition

We got our first look at Dune: Spice Wars this evening, and the game is clearly looking to follow-up on a long-established claim of success in the strategy genre. The new trailer is mostly atmospheric, and we hear a lot of place and character names that firmly entrench the new game in the Dune fiction. As the camera pans out from a scene on Arrakis, we see a giant hand holding a portion of the planet, sand slipping from its fingers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Dune: Spice Wars Is a 4X RTS from Northgard Developer Shiro Video games

Funcom and Shiro Video games, the French studio behind Northgard and the newly launched Wartales, have introduced Dune: Spice Wars, a 4X RTS for PC on account of launch subsequent yr in early entry and to not be confused with Funcom’s personal open world survival recreation set within the Dune IP.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

This 'Dune' RTS game will let you battle for control of the spice

No one actually watches The Game Awards for the awards, they watch it for all the trailers of upcoming games they want to play. There were a ton of big-name action and RPG titles on display, but one of the less bombastic previews has us the most excited — Dune: Spice Wars, a new real-time strategy game coming soon courtesy of Shiro Games and Funcom.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

WB Games & Middle-Earth Devs Announce New Wonder Woman Game

The Game Awards 2021 is upon us, and that means a glut of new game announcements, reveals, as well as trailers galore for gamers everywhere to get excited about. If you are big on superheroes, then you will be glad to know that WB Games and Monolith Productions have joined hands on creating a brand new Wonder Woman game.
VIDEO GAMES

