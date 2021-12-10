ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Awakens free Unreal Engine 5 tech demo available now on Xbox Series X|S

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, is a free tech demo available now for Xbox Series X|S consoles that, according to Epic Games, gives us a "glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and...

www.trueachievements.com

ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay shown at The Game Awards

A new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown at The Game Awards, giving us our first look at gameplay for the upcoming sequel. The new gameplay trailer shows Amicia travelling across some beautiful rolling hills before it all gets dark, grim, and depressing. We also get to see a bit of combat with Amicia using a crossbow and mounted weapons. Overall, the trailer looks fantastic.
COMBAT SPORTS
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Crazy Athletics Is Available Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Brace yourselves for the craziest, adrenaline-pumping summer sports game of all time. Crazy Athletics launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC today. Haven’t been in touch with your friends? It’s time to dial in their numbers and get the party started. Call your friends over and dive together into this breathtaking experience featuring ten exciting Athletic games along with gazillions of crazy tasks. Either you may choose to compete against up to four of your friends with Crazy Athletics’ local multiplayer feature or help them get a better score by playing for a favorable wind. Crazy Athletics features simple and sweet yet challenging athletic games, from javelin and shotput to swimming and running.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Two New Dynamic Backgrounds Are Now Available On Xbox Series X|S

Ahead of the release of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S next week, Microsoft has released a brand new themed background. This one is officially titled "Halo Infinite - Courage" and once again features Master Chief. This is the second Halo-themed dynamic background to be added to the dashboard. In addition to this, Xbox has also released a new dynamic background based on Wasteland 3. It's called "Cult of the Holy Detonation".
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Keanu Reeves
trueachievements.com

Wait, I Can Throw Those? achievement in Halo Infinite

Fusion Coils can be found practically everywhere in the campaign, though they can appear differently. Essentially they look like cylinder shaped boxes with yellow or blue lights. You can pick them up by walking up to them and holding X (with default controls) or if you have the Grappleshot equipped you can use that to grapple a coil to you. You don't have to actually hit anything with them, as long as you throw them. Coils will typically spawn in pairs, so just keep an eye out, chuck 'em, and move along. Once you've thrown 50 Fusion Coils, the achievement will unlock. Happy hunting!
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

How The Coalition Worked with Epic to Bring The Matrix Awakens to Life on Xbox Series X|S

Yesterday, in a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Epic Games revealed that The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, a new playable Unreal Engine 5 technical demo, was available for everyone on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Created by members of the original “The Matrix”movie team including Lana Wachowski, James McTeigue, and John Gaeta in collaboration with teams across both Epic Games and partners, this experience offers a glimpse at what interactive storytelling and entertainment created with Unreal Engine 5 could look like in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Dauntless Now Available on Xbox Series X|S

We’re excited to announce that with the release of the recent Call to Arms update, Dauntless is now natively available on Xbox Series X|S!. With this new version of the game, we’re taking full advantage of the power of the new consoles, significantly upgrading visuals across the whole game. Lighting and atmospheric effects are higher quality, environment and character detail has been increased, and other elements such as water and foliage have been overhauled. On Xbox Series X, Dauntless runs at a dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60 frames-per-second, and the Xbox Series S also gets all of these visual improvements at 1440p/60fps.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Exhilarating Space Shooter Chorus is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for an exciting fast-paced space shooter, look no further: Chorus has finally arrived. Evolving the spirt of the classic space shooter, Chorus is set in a brand new, mysterious sci-fi universe created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. You play as Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warriors, now their most wanted fugitive. Our protagonist is an ace pilot with a dark, complicated past, and a clear mission: bring down the Circle, the oppressive cult that created her.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox Series X#Tech#Unreal Engine 5#The Matrix#Matrix Awakens#Trinity
trueachievements.com

Tunic gets March 16th release date for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Tunic had the honour of being the very first trailer at The Game Awards 2021, with new footage looking wonderful and the indie adventure finally getting a release date: March 16th. Originally announced back in January 2018, Tunic is a gorgeous isometric action-adventure starring a little fox hero in a...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Two Sides to Every Story achievement in Halo Infinite

The first Banished audio log of the campaign can be found shortly before the end of the first mission. So i found a fix. I hope this helps. If you were one of the unlucky people like myself, who didn’t get any of the achievements yesterday because of the overload of the servers, you need to delete your cloud save data and start from scratch. I had collected all the collectibles including the skull on level one and was not getting any achievements for them or for completing the level. No matter how many times i restarted a new save. So all you need to do is go to manage game and apps, go to saved data and delete FROM EVERYWHERE. Then proceed to start a new game. Everything should start unlocking properly. And if you’re wondering, no it does not effect your Multiplayer progress with the Battlepass. Enjoy, because this had me really pissed off that i had refused to play until it was fixed. Nothing was “retroactively” unlocking for me.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake 2 announced, coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2023

At The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC with a short teaser trailer. The sequel is due to launch sometime in 2023. Geoff Keighly was joined on stage by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake who explained that Alan Wake 2 would be new territory for the developer. The sequel will move away from the more action-orientated gameplay seen in the original Alan Wake and will be a survival horror experience instead. "We feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before because the horror story is at the very heart of this," Lake said.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets surprise reveal trailer

Imperial Guards, Tyranids, and the steadfast bravery of Ultramarines were showcased during The Game Awards, with the reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2… and we can’t wait!. It’s been ten years since Captain Titus led his fellow Space Marines into combat against the Ork invasion in...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Sonic Frontiers announced at The Game Awards

Sega dropped a reveal trailer for Sonic Frontiers during The Game Awards yesterday, giving us a cinematic look at the Hedgehog's new open-world romp. Aiming for a high-speed entrance during Holiday 2022, Sonic Frontiers will take us to the Starfall Islands. According to the trailer’s description on YouTube, the game will have us fighting powerful enemies and experiencing the “thrill of high velocity and open-zone freedom.” It’s a new 3D experience, launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox documentary, Power On: The Story of Xbox, now available on YouTube

Microsoft's six-part documentary series on the history of Xbox, Power On: The Story of Xbox, is now available to watch on YouTube. The series gives a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the world of Xbox and covers everything from how the original Xbox console came to be, right up to the birth of the Xbox Series X. It also focuses on some of the low points in Xbox history, including the infamous Xbox 360 red ring of death controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass to add Edge of Eternity, Weird West, and more in 2022

The ID@Xbox and Saber Interactive Showcase Livestream brought us some more Xbox Game Pass news: Weird West, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Pupperazzi, and Edge of Eternity are on the way either for PC or console. Weird West (Console) Weird West comes to Xbox Game Pass on day one on...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

AC Valhalla title update will improve performance but requires you redownload entire game

Ubisoft has explained that the next update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will necessitate re-downloading the entire game "as part of a data restructuring." Over on the Ubisoft forums (thanks, Eurogamer), the devs explain that "In order to continue supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla with future content and game updates, Title Update 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring." No date has yet been given, but the update will happen next week. The update "consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms. Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance." You can see the size of the update below, as per Ubisoft's description:
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Rain on Your DLC on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Travel the world as a cute cardboard cloud and ruin everybody's day! Unlock new methods of mischief across 50 levels, each with unique setting and objectives. Make new friends and help them too - it's an adorable schadenfreude game!
VIDEO GAMES

