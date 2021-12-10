The Matrix Awakens free Unreal Engine 5 tech demo available now on Xbox Series X|S

The first Banished audio log of the campaign can be found shortly before the end of the first mission. So i found a fix. I hope this helps. If you were one of the unlucky people like myself, who didn’t get any of the achievements yesterday because of the overload of the servers, you need to delete your cloud save data and start from scratch. I had collected all the collectibles including the skull on level one and was not getting any achievements for them or for completing the level. No matter how many times i restarted a new save. So all you need to do is go to manage game and apps, go to saved data and delete FROM EVERYWHERE. Then proceed to start a new game. Everything should start unlocking properly. And if you’re wondering, no it does not effect your Multiplayer progress with the Battlepass. Enjoy, because this had me really pissed off that i had refused to play until it was fixed. Nothing was “retroactively” unlocking for me.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO