Since the end of the season, Georgia Tech fans have seen their team lose pieces one by one. Most notably, running backs coach Tashard Choice left for the same position at USC. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs departed through the transfer portal, one of a handful of exits. The highest-ranked prospect to commit to Tech, four-star linebacker Jaron Willis from Lee County High, withdrew his commitment Thursday. Three assistant coaches were dismissed.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO