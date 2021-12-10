India announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp

Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup 2022 to be held in the West Indies early next year.The squad was finalised following trial matches at a training camp in Adelaide last week. Western Australian Cooper Connolly has been selected for his second ICC Under 19 World Cup, having been part of Australia's previous campaign in South Africa.The Perth Scorcher is joined by New South Wales (NSW) quick Jack Nisbet, Tasmanian all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan and fast bowler Jackson Sinfield, who was included in Queensland's latest Marsh Sheffield Shield squad"Our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season," Anthony Clark, Australian Men's Under 19 head coach, said in a statement.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO