India announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23....

