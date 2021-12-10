ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood College to start requiring COVID vaccinations for employees Jan. 3

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Starting Jan. 3, Hood College will require all employees — including contract employees — to either present proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or be approved for a medical or spiritual exemption.

As of Thursday, 91 percent of the school’s 466 faculty and staff members and 81 percent of the school’s 91 contract employees reported being vaccinated, according to the Hood COVID Dashboard. Contract employees at the school include those who work in facilities, dining and the book store, Hood College spokeswoman Laurie Ward wrote in an email.

Prior to the announcement of the school’s new vaccination policy, which was shared campus-wide Wednesday, the college gave faculty and staff the option of uploading a copy of their vaccination card to a secure server or declining to share their vaccination status by signing a “declination form,” Ward wrote in her email. Those who declined to share their status and those approved for a medical or spiritual exemption were required to get tested for the virus weekly.

Employees approved for a medical or spiritual exemption will continue being subject to weekly COVID-19 testing into the new year, Ward said. The college’s human resources department notified employees who previously declined to share their vaccination status of the impending policy change last month, she added.

The college hosted two vaccination clinics last summer and two for vaccination and boosters this semester, Ward wrote. There are two more clinics planned for the spring semester.

Hood is currently encouraging employees and students to get booster shots when they become eligible, but have not yet required them to do so, Ward said.

Undergraduate and graduate students were required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be approved for an exemption before returning to campus for the fall semester. With coronavirus rates rising in the county, the college “felt it important” to align its employee vaccination policy with the one it previously established for students, Ward wrote.

Ninety-five percent of the school’s 1,238 undergraduate students and 92 percent of the school’s 454 graduate students were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the dashboard. Graduate students who are not on campus and are attending school fully online are not included in this total population count.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the college since Aug. 18, according to the school’s dashboard. As of Wednesday, five people infected with the virus were in isolation.

At Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg and Frederick Community College, vaccinations for staff and faculty are encouraged but not required.

