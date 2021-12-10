ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Saudi Aramco to supply full term oil volumes to several Asian buyers-sources

By Jessica Jaganathan
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JYqm_0dJ33Cdf00

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least two North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in January, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Most buyers were allocated full volumes, one of the sources said.

The allocations come after Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to key market Asia for a second straight month in January, tracking robust gains in Middle East spot market last month. read more

The price hikes, announced by the company earlier this month, were implemented despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, to continue increasing supplies by 400,000 barrels per day in January.

January is the fourth consecutive month during which Saudi Aramco will give full allocations.

The producer maintained full term crude supplies in December.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Aramco#Crude Oil#North Asian
Reuters

China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12% on Jan. 1, from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. natural gas futures rise near 2% on slightly cooler forecasts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed almost 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price gain came despite near record U.S. output, a decline in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports this week, a 4% slide in European gas prices and forecasts for less U.S. demand next week than previously expected.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil edges up on consumer demand, inventory declines

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. inventory data showed strong consumer demand and as the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March to slow rising inflation. Prices had been pressured most of the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Australia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday approved Woodside Petroleum's (WPL.AX) agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it found Woodside would continue to face competition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canadian dollar rebounds from 4-month low as Wall Street pushes higher

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly four months as the Federal Reserve signaled its inflation target had been met and that it would raise interest rates in 2022. Wall Street rallied after the U.S....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
Reuters

World shares turn positive after Fed tapering announcement

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global shares rose slightly on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March. The announcement paves the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022, as the Fed exits from policies enacted at the start of the global health crisis.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil

Saudi Arabia's energy minister warned traders against shorting oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned traders against shorting oil, saying OPEC+ could react quickly to any fall in prices. OPEC+, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided on Dec. 2 to raise daily crude output by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Oil Settles Lower on Oversupply Concerns, Strong Dollar

(Reuters) -Oil futures prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent global demand recovery. U.S. data showing producer prices at 11-year highs reinforced market expectations of faster stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve, which meets...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy