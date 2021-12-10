Report: Broncos wide receiver great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver great and Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33, according to Miles Garrett of Atlanta's Fox 5 Sports. His cause of death is unknown.

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School - Jeff Clayton.He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

So, so many good football moments in D.T.'s career.The person was even better. No one had a better attitude or was kinder in the building than D.T.One of a kind.I'm crushed.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 10, 2021

Thomas played 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine years in Denver. A Montrose, Georgia, native and standout at Georgia Tech, Thomas was selected in the first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas played in 125 games as a Bronco, totaling 665 receptions, 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns. In team history, Thomas ranks third in receptions, second in yards and second in touchdowns. He finished his career in Denver when he was traded to the Texans in 2018, where he played seven games before playing for the Jets in 2019, his final NFL season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Thomas was a large part of the Broncos' success over the past decade, coming up with several big plays in his career. None bigger than in the 2011 AFC Wild Card against the Steelers in which he scored on an 80-yard pass to beat the Steelers in overtime. In 2013, he was a large part of the Broncos' recording breaking offense and totaled a then-record 14 receptions in Super Bowl XLVIII, in which the Broncos lost to the Seahawks. He was also a main contributor on the Super Bowl 50 team in 2015-16, totaling 105 receptions for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Thomas' iconic moments make him a strong candidate to enter the Broncos' Ring of Fame as one of the best players in franchise history. Thomas, though, was known for more than his play on the field, as he was a beloved teammate and recognized by his beaming smile.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up," said in June, when he announced his retirement. "I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.”

Former teammates, coaches and NFL fans took to social media to remember the former wide receiver, including his Broncos position coach in 2018, Zach Azzanni.

"I'm so sad. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss. I'm sick," said Azzanni, who is still the receivers coach in Denver. "I'm crying I'm just... I don't know. The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP No. 88."

Heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/e3EbU0aPeP — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) December 10, 2021

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

Rest easy my brother. Hurt.— Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

DT impacted so many of our lives in such a positive way. He was of the best WRs of his generation and a gem of a human being. Feel free to leave any of your favorite photos, memories, plays, etc below I’m sure we can all use a smile and remember the good times. Love you, DT pic.twitter.com/cFa7NtQXn6 — (Cos) (@CantGuardCourt) December 10, 2021

I cant believe this is real. I love you so much big brother. Give Pops a hug for me pic.twitter.com/0qbMgHhEe9 — Jedi Master Mario (@MileHighMario) December 10, 2021

RIP DT Love you bro .— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

News of Demaryius Thomas passing hit hard. One of the most genuine, caring players I’ve covered. He exuded pure humility and his teammates loved him. Just 33 years old.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 10, 2021

Demaryius Thomas was a superstar. And the word so many are using to describe him tonight is KIND. That's a legacy.— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 10, 2021

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

What a colossal loss. Please read this, in Demaryius’ own words. Understand what it took to get to where he was and the character of the man that was taken from us far, far too soon. https://t.co/tZrB3GQKe5 — Anand Nanduri ↗️ (@NanduriNFL) December 10, 2021

I'm so sad.. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss . I'm sick.... I'm crying I'm just.... I don't know .The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP #88 pic.twitter.com/UOmCQK8QR5 — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZBroncos) December 10, 2021

Demaryius Thomas’ football feats were incredible, but this is the man I’ll remember: The guy who was kind, always smiling, who was Uncle DT to so many kids, and who was always thoughtful and sincere in our professional relationship. pic.twitter.com/F5q1qDLVEw — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 10, 2021

Rest In Peace, DT. pic.twitter.com/cNb3M2doc4 — Alexis Perry (@alexisraeperry) December 10, 2021

I didn’t want it to be true. Rest In Peace DT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/C1xQxza9sj — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 10, 2021

RIP #DemaryiusThomas . My heart is hurting right now. We'll never forget you my brother.— Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) December 10, 2021

I’m heartbroken. I love you DT 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/836xRELmE8 — Owen Daniels (@owendaniels) December 10, 2021

This story will be updated.