ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Record Company: production hell, thinking big, and a dog named Seger

By Polly Glass
loudersound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the gamble that paid dividends. Back in 2011, three despondent musicians in their thirties – an angry metalhead from the sticks in Wisconsin, a shy, Eric Clapton-loving guitarist from Pennsylvania and a gig-hungry keyboard player from upstate New York – met in Los Angeles and decided to start a...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Slayer's Kerry King: "Dave Mustaine helped Metallica become what Metallica is"

Before entering the history books as half of thrash metal’s famed Big Four, Metallica and Slayer were a pair of feisty young upstarts, slogging it out on the Orange County club circuit, united in their disdain for hair metal and their commitment to making the fastest, heaviest music that the world had ever known.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

John Petrucci interview: tricky time signatures and beard oil

In the still-youthful genre of prog-metal, Dream Theater are the undisputed silverbacks. Founded 36 years ago in the fertile breeding ground of Berklee College Of Music in Boston, the line-up took the calling cards of classic prog and turned up all the dials, leading the charge for a new movement that made you both bang and scratch your head.
CELEBRITIES
relix

The Record Company: High Time

Everyone has a moment or two in their lives when one little decision quietly sets off a life changing series of events. Chris Vos, lead singer and guitarist of The Record Company, had one such experience back in 2010, shortly after he moved to Los Angeles from his home state of Wisconsin. He posted an ad in the musicians section of Craigslist, just looking for some new people to play music with. Alex Stiff, a bassist and multi-instrumentalist, answered his call.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Chris Vos
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Bob Seger
loudersound.com

Helloween: Keeper of the Seven Keys, Part II - Album Of The Week Club review

Very few tunes anticipate the sound of an entire subgenre as powerfully as Eagle Fly Free, the first song on Helloween's game-changing third album. For years after its release, musicians the world over were frantically trying to replicate its magic ingredients. There were the heroic, nut-squeezing pipes of self-trained vocal...
MUSIC
conwaydailysun.com

The Rolling Stones salute Charlie Watts at intimate jazz club gig

The Rolling Stones honoured their late drummer Charlie Watts with an intimate gig at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho this week. Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, reunited with former bassist Bill Wyman, 85, to salute the late sticksman - who passed away in August aged 80 - at a special concert hosted by Jools Holland.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Record Company#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Play Music#Upstate New York#Boards Of Canada
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
loudersound.com

Norwegian prog rockers Magic Pie added to Prognosis Festival bill

Norwegian prog rock quintet Magic Pie have been added to the bill for this year's Prognosis Festival. The twice-delayed indoor event will be held at De Effenaar in the Netherlands between April 15-16, 2022 and will be headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and Swedish proggers Katatonia, with performances from Focus, Enslaved, The Ocean, Long Distance Calling, Cellar Darling, Wheel, The Fierce And The Dead and more.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy