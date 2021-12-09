Isaac Blair's career night leads South Central past Firelands Conference rival Mapleton

GREENWICH — Over the past several years, South Central’s boys basketball team has had a clear No. 1 scorer.

That hasn’t been the case this season for the Trojans, who have relied on several players to handle the offensive load on any given night.

Isaac Blair was that guy Thursday against Mapleton, carrying his teammates to a 58-47 Firelands Conference victory at South Central High School.

The junior scored 15 of his career-high 27 points in the third quarter, and South Central (4-0, 2-0) needed all of them.

After the Mounties (1-3, 0-3) took a 30-28 lead early in the third, Blair found his shooting stroke. He buried three 3-pointers, two jumpers and finished once at the rim over the final four minutes of the quarter to propel SC to a 43-37 lead entering the final quarter.

“I didn’t get many looks from 3 [in the first half], so I told my guard I wanted to get one or two,” Blair said. “He gave me it, so I put it in. I hit a couple more, and I got going from there.”

Blair added four points in the fourth, finishing with 19 in the second half.

Trojans coach Brett Seidel described Blair’s performance with a video game reference.

“The kids play video games, whether it’s 'Call of Duty' or 'Fortnite' or whatever,” Seidel said. “Sometimes they carry [their teammates]. They call it a carry. I thought he carried us in the second half offensively.

“I have a group of kids who don’t care who gets the credit. It was going in for him tonight. He took over the game.”

Seidel isn’t worried about not having a main scorer he can rely on each night. The veteran coach thinks having multiple options makes his team that much harder to guard.

“Any given night, we have six kids who can put it in the basket,” Seidel said. “I’ve always said that we have six starters this year. These kids care about each other. The chemistry is really good.

“When we don’t care who gets the credit and share the basketball, it makes us hard to guard.”

Sam Seidel added 11 points, Hagen Adams eight and Brandon Mitchell seven.

The Trojans made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, which helped them close out the game.

Mapleton didn’t go down quietly and gave South Central everything it could handle until the final minutes of the game. The Mounties trailed by five points (47-42) midway through the fourth, but they couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

“Mapleton played extremely hard,” coach Seidel said. “They made everything difficult for us. They’re very difficult to guard.”

Although it was a loss, Mapleton walked away from the game with several reasons to be optimistic. The Mounties have an athletic mix of seniors and underclassmen who play significant minutes, and they’re only going to get better as the season progresses.

“It’s a fun group of boys,” Mapleton coach Nick Hickey said. “There are some kids who have really dedicated themselves to getting better at the game, and they care, so it’s a fun group to coach.”

Finding a way to beat teams like South Central is the next step in the rebuild. Mapleton struggled to give a complete effort for several minutes, sometimes even quarters, against top-level teams in recent years.

That hasn’t been the case this season.

“[My players] know there are a couple minutes at a time where we don’t go out with maximum effort,” Hickey said. “We give some away. It’s getting smaller. It used to be bigger than it is now. It’s the little things now.

“It’s tightening up and playing every second that you’re out there with maximum energy.”

Cam Sloter scored 15 points to lead the Mounties. Jed Brannon added 10, Jordan Davidson nine and Collin Grundy seven.

South Central led 15-12 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Isaac Blair's career night leads South Central past Firelands Conference rival Mapleton