Saranac downs Peru, 50-35; CVAC, MVAC action continues

Press-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU — Twenty-one and 18-point nights from Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte, respectively, spring-boarded Saranac over Peru, 50-35, in girls Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Thursday. “Ducatte and Meyers played phenomenal games offensively, and the whole team did a great job on the defensive end of the floor,”...

www.pressrepublican.com

Adirondack Daily Enterprise

13 Red Storm athletes earn CVAC Honors

– The Red Storm volleyball team arguably had their best season under head coach Mike Navarra. After starting the season out by winning 12 straight games, the team capped off its season with their fourth straight sectional title led by their three all-CVAC selections. Anica Null led the Red Storm...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Press-Republican

SEASON PREVIEW: North Country boys excited for full season on court

Boys basketball is back for Section VII action, and with a shortened season last year to gain a bit more experience, the teams are more excited to get to play a full one. Both the Champlain Valley and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conferences’ teams are looking forward to the chance to play North Country basketball again after an odd few years.
EDUCATION
suncommunitynews.com

Saranac wrestling

SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity wrestling team hopes to be back in the mix for CVAC and sectional championships as they move back indoors after the spring season, where local wrestling teams competed on the Beekmantown football field and NAC tennis courts. "This year’s team has a lot of leadership...
SARANAC, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Peru wrestling

PERU | A new coaching staff will take over the helm of the Peru varsity wrestling program in the 2021-22 season, taking over for Hall of Fame coach and athlete Mike Hogan. "The Peru wrestling team has endured many changes this season," said new head coach David Thomas. "We have a new mascot, a new wrestling room, and many new faces on the coaching staff. With that being said, the one thing that will never change is our dedication to the student athlete’s success both on and off the mat. With the strong leadership of the upperclassman and the endless potential of the newcomers, Peru is honored to build upon the strong foundation laid by those who came before us. As we gear up for an exciting season ahead our focus is simple: constant improvement. For some that might look like achieving the first win, for others placing at states. Regardless of the end result, it all starts with hard work and dedication."
PERU, NY
Press-Republican

Peru, B'Town, Willsboro bowlers take wins

PLATTSBURGH — Peru’s bowlers took home a decisive victory against Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play, Wednesday. Josh Trombley led the Nighthawk boys with a 671 series, while Matt Trombley and Keegan Smith had strong nights as well, bowling 582 and 556 series, respectively. Jake McGoldrick’s...
WORLD
suncommunitynews.com

Saranac Lake varsity girls' basketball

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity girls basketball team comes into the new season from a 4-0 2021 shortened season. "We will have six seniors who all have had some experience at the varsity level Coming off a short COVID-19 4-0 season as juniors," said coach Chad LaDue. "Captains Alex LaDue, Sydney Leeret, and Elizabeth Owens will be asked to lead us both on and off the floor. Fellow seniors Bethany Clark, Alison Hewitt, and Marley Small will fill out our senior leadership. Newcomers Calleigh LaDue, Madison Moody, Phoebe Peer, and Alex Whitson will complete our 10-player roster. We are just excited to get the chance to play a full season. Our main goal this year is to keep getting better each day and enjoy the process."
SARANAC LAKE, NY

