The Matrix Resurrections debuts all-new trailer at The Game Awards 2021

By Cian Maher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago


Despite its status as an event focused on video games, The Game Awards 2021 just debuted the latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited follow-up to the Wachowskis’ illustrious film series slated for release later this month.

While that might seem a little odd at face value, it makes sense when considered in tandem with The Matrix Awakens, an ambitious new video game project that was also shown during tonight’s event. The fact that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) from the original movies appear in both Awakens and Resurrections is just the first of an entire web of links connecting the two.

While Resurrections is a traditional film in the same vein as The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, The Matrix Awakens is a high-brow concept designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It looks like it’s intended to represent a simulation of the titular Matrix and what it means in the films it’s a part of, while also informing the plot of Resurrections itself.

As you can see in the latest trailer, The Matrix Resurrections is just as cryptic as you’d imagine, playing with your expectations and just that little bit of nostalgia. And yes, even though we see Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in the form of memories, the reason he may not actually exist in this film is thanks to a niche video game.

The Matrix Resurrections is due to air in cinemas on Dec. 22. It will also be available to stream for HBO subscribers in the US for a month from that date.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.


#The Game Awards#Video Game#The Matrix#Matrix Resurrections#Hbo#Glhf
