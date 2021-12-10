ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring unveils new story trailer at The Game Awards 2021

By cianmaher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoAsj_0dJ30kLc00

With just over two months to go before launch, Elden Ring’s most recent trailer at The Game Awards 2021 has provided fans all over the world with a more solid idea of what to expect from FromSoftware’s upcoming blockbuster.

Aside from the content of the trailer itself, Elden Ring’s presence at The Game Awards alone is enough to cause a stir in the Souls community. Before it was officially unveiled during Summer Game Fest earlier this year, many people thought an Elden Ring reveal was a shoo-in for The Game Awards in 2020, meaning tons of fans were left disappointed when it didn’t show up. This latest trailer seems like a conscious effort to remedy that, offering those same fans some much appreciated context for The Lands Between.

As you can see in the trailer above, there’s quite a lot going on here, to the point where the narrative looks a little bit more straightforward than those of previous Souls games. It’s definitely still convoluted, mind – just not as convoluted as usual. The rune of death gets stolen, there are a bunch of demigods with fancy names, and the titular Elden Ring breaks. Oh, and apparently you might be the Elden Lord. Nice!

Written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin and directed by FromSoftware’s own Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is the latest entry in the studio’s long spanning Souls series. While Elden Ring is confirmed to exist in the same universe as the three Dark Souls games, fans generally also consider Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro as part of the series on account of the shared DNA between all of From’s games.

Elden Ring is set to launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 on February 25, 2022.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Great New Trailer for the Upcoming THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM Video Game

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This is a story-driven action-adventure game that focuses on Gollum and this trailer gives us a look at the character and how he will be portrayed in the series. As you’ll see, it’s very close to what Peter Jackson did with the character in the films.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Shows Stunning World in New Footage

After last month’s extensive gameplay preview, you’d think people would be able to keep calm until Elden Ring releases in February. That was surely enough to tide us over, but Bandai Namco seems to be in the giving spirit of the holiday season. As excitement builds, the developers felt it necessary to give us a little Christmas gift in the form of a very brief glimpse of the Elden Ring world. The caption hints at the various paths players may take on their adventure and hints that just because you’re playing a hero doesn’t mean you’ll need to act like one.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#The Game Awards#Xbox One#The Lands Between#Demon S Souls#Glhf
Den of Geek

Elden Ring: What is the Elden Ring?

The new Elden Ring story trailer that premiered during The Game Awards was clearly designed to trigger a few debates about the game’s lore, but the biggest question that the trailer raises has to be “What, exactly, is the Elden Ring?”. Ever since Elden Ring’s teaser trailer debuted...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Awards interview - ‘there are four or five’ reveals on the scale of Elden Ring

At one point in time, Geoff Keighley was known as a video game journalist – one who specialized in telling behind-the-scenes stories. These days, thanks to the relationships and contacts he built up in that former life, he’s more of a curator. He holds many of the industry’s secrets in his head and works with almost every major publisher to create The Game Awards, a celebration of video game development and a yearly event for teasing and revealing new games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Steelrising – New Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

Spiders’ upcoming action RPG Steelrising has looked like an exciting prospect since the moment it was first revealed, and given the solid work the developer did with 2019’s GreedFall, it isn’t surprising that people have been looking forward to the studio’s next project with quite a bit of excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
darkhorizons.com

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

Last night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months, sometimes years, ago and offered new trailers last night. Among...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Elden Ring Collector's Editions and Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses Unveiled

Check out the Collector's Editions and pre-order bonuses for Elden Ring!. Just shortly after the new story trailer for Elden Ring debuted at The Game Awards last week, FromSoftware has revealed the Collector's Editions of the highly-anticipated action RPG. In addition, retailers are offering exclusive bonuses with any pre-order of Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Elden Ring Artwork Focuses on Characters

Bandai Namco released new Elden Ring artwork, and CGI images, which focus primarily on important characters within the game. Specifically, the official Elden Ring Twitter account released an illustrated image of a character shown in full armor, with a massive, white anthropomorphic lion behind him. However, Bandai Namco did not provide a name for this character, or the lion. Additionally, four new CGI images taken from The Games Awards 2021 Elden Ring trailer have been uploaded to the official Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New ‘Elden Ring’ cinematic trailer highlights a foreboding world

A new cinematic trailer for Elden Ring has been released, explaining more of the game’s backstory. The video was launched at The Game Awards last night and is narrated by the game’s storyteller. It provided a closer look at the demigods who rule over the Lands Between – the place in which the game will be set.
VIDEO GAMES
hiphop-n-more.com

New Snippet Of Dr. Dre & Eminem Song Surfaces Online — Listen

On Wednesday the 15th of December, there is going to be another update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. A year ago from that date, Dr. Dre was added into the game through the Cayo Perico Heist update and this new update is largely centred around him. You can read more about it here.
MUSIC
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stalker 2 is adding NFTs, and fans are not happy

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl announced its own metaverse complete with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and to the surprise of nobody, fans are livid about it. Later this month, anyone can register for “item drops” that will begin slithering into existence sometime in Jan. 2022, and among the prizes will be a chance for someone to become the “first-ever metahuman” that will become an in-game non-playable character. Which is a fancy way of saying they’ll scan your face and plaster it on a shopkeeper. It’s not nearly as cool as they make it sound.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Why ‘Foodtastic’s’ Production Design Drew on Inspiration From ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Disney IP

“Star Wars” may be set in a galaxy far, far away, but re-creating a slice of it for Endemol Shine North America and Disney Plus’ new food art competition series “Foodtastic” took place on a soundstage in Santa Clarita. Each episode of “Foodtastic” begins with host Keke Palmer stepping into the world of a specific movie to set the tone and announce the episode’s challenge. Three teams then work to create unique sculptures entirely out of edible materials that help tell a new story within the world of that intellectual property. Production designer James “J.P.” Connelly and his team were responsible...
DESIGN
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Just Released New Music, But Only ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Fans Can Hear It

A couple of years ago, the hip-hop veteran DJ Pooh — producer behind West Coast classics like Tha Dogg Pound’s “New York, New York,” and an inveterate gamer — lugged a couple of Playstations over to a friend’s house. Most gamers are content to play with the millions of other enthusiasts who already own consoles. But Pooh had a more serious mission: Converting a skeptic.  The house was owned by Dr. Dre, a pal of Pooh’s since the two were in their late teens. “Dre is the person that says no to everything, we all know that,” Pooh says. Still, he...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy