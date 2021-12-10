ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a Marvel Lady sport coming from the ‘Shadow of Mordor’ studio

By Jeff Lampkin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonolith Productions, the studio chargeable for Center-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, is engaged on a brand new sport within the Marvel Lady franchise. It options an unique storyline the place gamers will “turn out to be Diana of Themyscira within the battle to unite...

‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ is a brand new journey recreation from the ‘Detroit: Change into Human’ staff

Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Change into Human and Past: Two Souls, is engaged on a Star Wars recreation set within the franchise’s Excessive Republic period. That is a sentence we by no means thought we’d ever write, however right here we’re. Lucasfilm Video games introduced the title at The Sport Awards. Host Geoff Keighley stated the sport is in “early improvement.” The writer additionally shared a cinematic trailer, exhibiting off places that will probably be acquainted to anybody who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly doesn’t make an look within the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Wonder Woman is in the works from the Shadow of Mordor devs

The creators of the Shadow of Mordor series are working on a Wonder Woman game with publisher Warner Bros Games, and a brief teaser debuted at The Game Awards that provided a first look at Diana. The short video revealed little else, but odds are pretty good it’ll be a character action game in the vein of Monolith Productions’ Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Marvel Studios’ Eternals hits Disney+ on January 12

Marvel’s Eternals came out in theatres on November 5th, but if you haven’t gone out to watch this MCU title, your wait is almost over. On January 12th, the movie will hit Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. If you’re subscribed to the service, the film is available to watch at no extra cost, unlike Mulan or Cruella.
MOVIES
Videogamer.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced, coming from Heavy Rain studio Quantic Dream

French studio Quantic Dream has announced Star Wars Eclipse, a new action adventure set in the ‘High Republic’ era of the sci-fi saga. The game was the earliest of the many reveals during last night’s The Game Awards. The blurb gives us the elevator pitch. “Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Sq. Enix action-RPG ‘Forspoken’ hits PS5 and PC on Could twenty fourth, 2022

Forspoken, the motion role-playing recreation from Ultimate Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions, will hit PlayStation 5 and PC on Could twenty fourth, 2022. Writer Sq. Enix revealed the discharge date in a brand new trailer throughout The Sport Awards, exhibiting off contemporary gameplay and world-building components. In Forspoken, protagonist Frey...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Retro on-line gaming service Piepacker provides 5 Atari classics to catalog

Piepacker has added five Atari titles to its catalog of retro video games. Beginning this week, you possibly can play the PlayStation variations of Pong, Asteroid, Breakout, Centipede and Missile Command on-line with your folks. As with each different sport obtainable by the platform’s catalog, all it’s good to play is Chrome. You should use any controller you might have obtainable to you. A keyboard works too. If you happen to resolve to play with your folks, there’s built-in video chat with assist for augmented actuality masks. It’s also possible to chat over textual content, if anybody is digital camera shy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’ heads to PC on December sixteenth

As anticipated, Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC. At The Sport Awards, Sq. Enix introduced it’ll launch the title to the Epic Video games Retailer on December sixteenth. Introduced in the beginning of the yr, Intergrade initially got here out on PlayStation 5 on June tenth. On prime of including a brand new chapter that includes Yuffie, the improved port featured improved graphics, together with sharper textures and extra sensible lighting and fog results.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Why Wonder Woman Is Perfect for Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis System

The Game Awards featured a number of incredible (and surprising) trailers, but the show may have been stolen by the announcement that Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions is working on an open-world Wonder Woman game that will feature a version of the “Nemesis System” that the studio’s Lord of the Rings games are famous for.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Star Trek: Resurgence Introduced Throughout The Sport Awards

Star Trek: Resurgence was introduced as a brand new third-person narrative journey set inside the Star Trek universe by Viacom CBS Client Merchandise. The sport is developed by a brand new absolutely distant unbiased recreation developer comprised of a number of veterans from Telltale Video games and can come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection, and PC by means of the Epic Video games Retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

The Next Tom Holland-Starring ‘Spider-Man’ Film Reportedly Already In Development From Marvel Studios & Sony

What’s going to happen to the live-action ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise after “Spider-Man: No Way Home?” Tom Holland seems unsure, but producer Amy Pascal wants to keep having the actor appear as Peter Parker for years to come, hinting that a new trilogy is on the way. However, there’s way more to the whole situation than just hopes, dreams, and good intentions, right? No matter what Pascal and/or Holland would like to see happen, Sony has to make a deal with Disney first, since Marvel Studios is a primary reason the new ‘Spider-Man’ franchise is such a success. And according to a new report, that deal might actually already be happening.
MOVIES
gamepolar.com

‘Homeworld 3’ continues the traditional sci-fi RTS sequence in 2022

Greater than two years after its preliminary announcement, Homeworld 3 has a launch date. Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive introduced on Thursday throughout The Sport Awards the subsequent entry within the traditional real-time technique sequence will debut earlier than the tip of 2022. Additionally they shared a primary take a look at gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo Delivers Subsequent-Degree Photorealism Now on PS5/XSX

It’s been a over a yr and a half since Epic Video games supplied a primary glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 in motion, however we nonetheless don’t have a very clear imaginative and prescient of the cutting-edge tech can do. Epic did launch a demo devs might tinker with, however no commercially-available UE5 video games have been launched but. Nicely, simply minutes in the past throughout The Recreation Awards we obtained a primary peek at The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 “expertise” creating by Epic Video games together with Matrix director Lana Wachowski. The outcomes had been spectacular, displaying off a photorealistic Neo and Trinity, a powerful world and results, and extra. Better of all, you’ll be able to play it for your self, proper now! However first, try a fast teaser for The Matrix Awakens, under.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Dune: Spice Wars’ is a method recreation set in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi universe

On the heels of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a brand new 4X technique recreation set in Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi universe is coming to Steam Early Access next year. Shiro Video games, the studio behind real-time technique recreation Northgard, is on growth duties. Like Civilization or nearly some other 4X recreation, you may select one faction to guide. Naturally, you may choose Home Atreides or Home Harkonnen, although there shall be different two factions to select from as nicely. It is then as much as you to make them victory on Arrakis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Bringing More Netflix Characters to MCU

Charlie Cox will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock, a claim confirmed by Kevin Feige himself. Though there have been plenty of rumors of other Defenders-adjacent characters making their returns to the beloved franchise before too long, the Marvel Studios boss has continued to play coy. In one recent interview, Feige would only say that fans would have to wait for some answers, though he didn't specify how long that wait had to be.
TV & VIDEOS
gamepolar.com

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla/Odyssey Crossover Drops Tomorrow, Daybreak of Ragnarok Confirmed

Leaks and rumors have been flying quick and livid not too long ago, and now Ubisoft has confirmed a complete mess of recent Murderer’s Creed DLC is on the way in which. First up, we’ve the primary Murderer’s Creed Crossover Story, which can see AC Valhalla’s Eivor assembly up with Kassandra/Alexios. The free DLC will really span each Assasin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, with a brand new story for every Canadian-developed sport. You possibly can take a look at an Murderer’s Creed Crossover Tales trailer beneath (warning, the trailer and outline beneath comprise AC Odyssey spoilers)
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’s first gameplay trailer is ridiculously handsome

Ninja Concept revealed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II two years in the past at The Sport Awards, and since then, it is saved pretty quiet concerning the sequel, and we have definitely by no means seen any gameplay. That’s, till at the moment. Ninja Concept confirmed off a hefty chunk of gameplay from Hellblade II Thursday night, as soon as once more at The Sport Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PlayStation Acquires God of Warfare and Halo Infinite Help Studio Valkyrie Leisure

PlayStation Studios is increasing but once more, as as we speak they introduced they’re buying Valkyrie Entertainment. The Seattle-based studio might not be a family title, however Valkyrie is a big seize, as they’ve served as a assist developer for a variety of high-profile video games, together with God of Warfare, God of Warfare Ragnarok, Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and Valorant. On the very least, this implies lots of rivals are actually going to should look elsewhere for growth backup.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Warhammer 40,000: House Marine 2 in Growth at Saber Interactive

We knew that Saber Interactive was creating a Warhammer 40,000 recreation with Focus Dwelling because the writer, and it seems that it is none aside from House Marine 2, the official sequel to the 2011 third-person shooter made by Relic Leisure. Whereas the reveal trailer was largely comprised of pre-rendered...
VIDEO GAMES

