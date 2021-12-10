There is a Marvel Lady sport coming from the ‘Shadow of Mordor’ studio

French studio Quantic Dream has announced Star Wars Eclipse, a new action adventure set in the ‘High Republic’ era of the sci-fi saga. The game was the earliest of the many reveals during last night’s The Game Awards. The blurb gives us the elevator pitch. “Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

