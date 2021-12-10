ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpuwg_0dJ2yZcx00

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.”

“The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store. And it must be acknowledged and answered for.”

He added, “Grown men and women, who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents, possessing the kind of college degrees I could only dream of, have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were. They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside.”

Williams made the surprise announcement last month that he would not renew his contract with the network, meaning an end to The 11th Hour , which has gained a following with its late-night take on the day’s news featuring a line up of journalists, analysts, historians and political strategists as guests. That was certainly not a groundbreaking feature for a cable news show when it launched in 2016, but Williams infused his nightly hours with a sardonic wit.

Williams did not say what he would do next but said, “I will probably find it impossible to be silent and stay away from you lights and cameras after I experiment with relaxation and find out what I’ve missed and what’s out there.”

In one of a number of tributes to Williams during the final hour, Eugene Robinson mentioned the name Balzac, the novelist and playwright, in noting that Williams had a “unique ability to see not just the tragedy, but also the comedy.”

Williams responded to the columnist, “Here’s the difference a Pulitzer Prize makes: Where I am from you throw around words like ‘Balzac’ you are going to get thrown out wherever you are in.”

Nicolle Wallace also was among those who appeared as a guest and with a segment of highlights from the show over the past five years. “All of us are missing something already,” she said.

Historian Michael Beschloss paid tribute to Williams by promising to send him an exact scale model of Franklin Roosevelt’s limousine from 1938, along with a send off, “Every single night you spoke truth to power in the best democratic tradition.”

MSNBC said that rotating hosts will fill the slot until a permanent successor is named. His sign off also ended a nearly 30-year career at NBC News. That  tenure included 11 years anchoring NBC Nightly News, having succeeded Tom Brokaw in 2004. Williams stint in that anchor chair came to an end when when an internal investigation concluded he had embellished details of reporting experiences.

The 11th Hour helped Williams revive his career, to the point where his exit was viewed as a significant loss for MSNBC, what with the possibility that they also will be faced with Rachel Maddow scaling back her schedule at the 9 PM ET hour. (Maddow herself encouraged viewers to watch Williams finale, saying, “His decision to step away is a really big deal for all of us.”)

Williams said, in announcing his exit in November, “that are many things I want to do and I’ll pop up again somewhere,” and speculation quickly went to a range of possible next gigs.

The levity of his final night was countered a bit by the gravity of one of the show’s topics, the January 6th investigation and the lingering threat to democracy. It was perhaps fitting, given that The 11th Hour launched just two months before Donald Trump won the presidency, and tracked his lingering impact on American institutions and norms.

In his closing remarks, Williams said that the final show made him “hyper aware that it has been a remains a wonderful life. It’s as if I am going to wake up tomorrow morning in Bedford Falls. The reality is, though, I will wake up in the America of the year 2021, a nation unrecognizable to those who came before us and fought to protect it, which is what you must do now.”

Comments / 2061

FF2point0
5d ago

I remember watching this guy as a kid when he appeared to be reporting on the news. I remember in my twenties when this guy started reporting differently with obvious bias. I remember in my thirties I could no longer stand him as he no longer reported on the news but pushed his agendas. this guy is a fraud and is one of the reasons journalism is dead. he helped kill it

Reply(229)
1388
Mark Matthews
5d ago

The reason America is unrecognizable now is because of all you Liberals who mis-report the facts, or totally omitted facts in your reporting. You caused these problems and mislead the American people. Good bye, stay gone.

Reply(138)
1449
stephanie kraemer
5d ago

President Trump will be back to get the liberals in check! Get the border in check! Put China and Russia in their place! Get our fuel flowing again! Open the country back up!

Reply(138)
802
Related
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chris Wallace Announces Exit From Fox News, Will Join CNN+

UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace made the surprise announcement on Sunday that he is departing Fox News and his longtime gig as moderator of Fox News Sunday and will be joining CNN+, the rival network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” Wallace said in a statement. “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.” The network said that Wallace will anchor a weekday show that will feature interviews...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jimmy Fallon Gives Joe Biden A Friendly Welcome In Effusive ‘Tonight Show’ Interview: “You Are Bringing Class Back To The Office”

President Joe Biden’s first late-night appearance since becoming president was on very friendly terrain: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which the host was effusive throughout and largely stayed on the White House topic points. “You are bringing class back to the office,” Fallon told the president, making pretty clear where his affinity lies, having endured criticism for his light-hearted interview with Donald Trump in the midst of the divisive 2016 presidential campaign. There were many advantages for the White House in doing the interview, as Biden got to stick to his talking points on the infrastructure bill, the Build Back...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

You Don’t Really Think Rachel Maddow’s Leaving Her Nightly MSNBC Show, Do You?

With the 9 p.m. hour on CNN newly vacant due to the firing of Chris Cuomo, the 11 p.m. hour on MSNBC coming open with the departure of Brian Williams, and the 7 p.m. slot on Fox News vacant for just about a full year now, it seems a natural storyline to want to examine the major changes on the horizon in cable news. CNN chief media corespondent Brian Stelter did just that in his Reliable Sources newsletter on Sunday night — but also added one other vacancy to the list.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Brian Williams signs off MSNBC: ‘They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside’

Brian Williams’ 11th hour is up. On Thursday, the longtime NBC and MSNBC anchor signed off from the network, looking back at his 28-year-long career. Williams — a former anchor and editor of “NBC Nightly News” and, since 2016, the host of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” on MSNBC — concluded his last show Thursday night, a month after his plans to leave the company were first reported.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Nicolle Wallace Shreds Chris Christie for Pleading Ignorance of Fox News’ Role in Spreading Conspiracy Theories

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.
POLITICS
Comments / 0

