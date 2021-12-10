ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic earns Road Win over Clarinda in Girls Hoops

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lclnj_0dJ2yCZU00

(Clarinda) Three players scored in double figures for Atlantic in a 54-46 win over Clarinda Thursday night at Clarinda.

Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter Paced the Trojans with 16-points each, and Aubry Guyer added 11. Malena Woodward added seven points, and Aspen Niklasen scored four.

Taylor Cole led the Cardinals with 17-points, and Amelia Hesse knocked down 16. Bailey Nordyke and Cloe Strait added four points each; Paige Millikan, 3, and Jerzee Knight finished the night with two points.

The Cardinals jumped out 8-3 early; however, the Trojans countered 8-straight to grab an 11-8 lead and never trailed again. Jensen led the charge with eight first-quarter points, Harter five, and Guyer four. The Trojans built a 17-12 first-quarter lead and carried the momentum into the second quarter outscoring the Cardinals 14-6.

“We picked up our intensity,” said Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason. “We knew Clarinda would come out and play hard; we made some adjustments, started to execute, and took care of the ball. We thought they would struggle to guard Jada, and once we got her to the rim, get some points and dumped some off, allowing others to score as well.”

Harter sat out much of the second quarter with three fouls, and Malena Woodward picked up the slack with five points.

“Clarinda’s two-three zone had a hole in the middle, and we knew Woodward could fill that,” said Vargason. “She did a great job hitting those jumpers and got in position to rebound.”

Clarinda battled back in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 14-8 in the third quarter closing the gap to 40-35 in the final stanza behind the hot hand of Amelia Hesse. The 5’8 sophomore buried three shots from behind the three-point line. Paytn Harter sparked the Trojans offense with nine points to keep the Cardinals at bay.

“I thought our girls did a great job of keeping their composure on the road,” said Vargason.” We go back on the road for the fourth straight time on Friday. Adversity is the name of the game, and we have to be able to adapt and overcome. We did tonight, and they need to do it again on Friday night.”

Atlantic is 1-4 on the season, and travel to Creston on Friday night. Clarinda falls to 2-3 and hosts Glenwood on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

UNI uses big 2nd half to down Jackson State

(Cedar Falls) AJ Green moved to 3rd place on UNI’s career list for 3-pointers made in a Panther 66-56 comeback win over Jackson State on Monday. The junior has 202 career 3-pointers and is one away from 2nd place in school history. Green had 24 points as the Panthers picked up their first win since November 27th against #16 St. Bonaventure. Nate Heise added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Noah Carter scored 11.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM’s Lane Spieker commits to Iowa Western for baseball

(Anita) One of Southwest Iowa’s marquee athletes has announced his college decision. CAM senior Lane Spieker will play baseball at Iowa Western Community College. Spieker has been an all-state selection in both baseball and football for the Cougars. He posted a remarkable junior season on the diamond with 12 home runs and 54 RBI along with a 2.84 ERA and 97 strikeouts. His offensive numbers also included 61 runs scored, 32 walks, and 21 stolen bases. Those contributions helped lead CAM to the substate finals.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Clarinda, IA
Sports
Clarinda, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
Atlantic, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy