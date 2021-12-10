Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas passes away at the age of 33

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, multiple sources confirmed that former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas died. He was 33-years-old.

Our Denver affiliate 9News says a family member confirmed he passed away. The Denver Post is reporting that he died from a medical condition, but no further details were released. TMZ Sports is reporting that Thomas' was found dead in his home in Georgia.

Thomas would have turned 34 years old on Christmas day.

Multiple people, including former and current players, responded to news that Thomas has passed away by remembering his legacy and the mark he left on the NFL.

Thomas played in two Super Bowls. During Super Bowl 48, he set a Super Bowl record with 13 catches.

In June of 2021, Thomas signed a one-day contract with the Broncos and announced his retirement from the NFL.

This is a developing story.

