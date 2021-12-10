Biden to make first late-night TV appearance as president
It has been over 320 days since Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. On Friday, he will make his first late-night television appearance since taking office.
It has been over 320 days since Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. On Friday, he will make his first late-night television appearance since taking office.
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 0