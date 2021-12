With the spread of COVID-19 continuing across New York State, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for at-home tests for the virus to be available free of charge. Schumer says with the rising threat of the omicron variant, it's important that people be able to test themselves for the virus right from home, which would prevent them from infecting others if they receive a positive result. Schumer wants the tests to be available at all community health centers and says funds to pay for them have already been appropriated as part of the American Rescue Plan. The omicron variant has been detected in New York and countries around the world.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO