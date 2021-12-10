ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demaryius Thomas, former Jets receiver, dead at 33

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Demaryius Thomas, whose 9-season career as a wide receiver included the New York Jets, has died. He was 33.

Police told TMZ that officers on Thursday night found Thomas in his home in Roswell, Georgia, located about 30 minutes north of Atlanta.

Citing police, TMZ reported that "preliminary reports" suggest Thomas' death stemmed from a "medical issue."

There are no indications of foul play, police said.

Thomas was with the Jets for the 2019 season, the last season he played. He retired from professional football last June.

He also played with the Texans, Patriots, and most notably, the Broncos.

Miles Barrett, a producer with Fox 5 in Atlanta first broke news of Thomas' death.

