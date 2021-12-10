UN chief: Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.
Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."
The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members.
China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
New York [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday raised the alarm regarding the way the international community is dealing with the African continent regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, urging putting an end to "injustice.""I'm sounding the alarm about how the international community is dealing with Africa today, in this period marked by pandemic and the climate crisis," Guterres said during a press conference. "We must put an end to this injustice, immorality. We must absolutely ensure that conditions are equitable in terms of economic growth and political relations within the international arena. There must be a relationship of equality between us and Africa." (ANI/Sputnik)
New York [US], December 10 (ANI): India on Thursday highlighted terrorism and climate change at UNSC open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Security in the context of Terrorism and Climate Change". India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said that terrorism is a serious global concern....
Hunger in Africa has worsened significantly with an almost 50 percent rise in those considered undernourished compared to 2014, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies said on Tuesday.
A new report says the number going hungry across Africa reached nearly 282 million in 2020 -- more than one-fifth of the population -- an increase of 89 million compared to just six years earlier.
Most of that deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic blamed for exacerbating the chief causes of hunger.
"After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2013, hunger has worsened substantially" across the continent, said a new report on food security and nutrition released by the FAO, the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
Cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria remains vital, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report Tuesday, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest without approval from Damascus is up for renewal. The United States and several European nations believe the UN authorization for the crossing between Syria and Turkey should renew automatically for an additional six months, without the need for a new vote.
Powerful storms like the ones that tore through parts of the central United States this weekend are the “new normal” in an era of climate change, the top federal emergency management official said on Sunday. Deanne Criswell, the FEMA administrator, said her agency was prepared to bolster resilience...
Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. On Monday, there was a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that came up linking the concept of climate change to security and India voted against this particular draft. Now the significance of this draft was that Niger, the country that had introduced this particular draft wanted to make a point that now the internal security of a country is related to climate change because climate change is causing disputes around the world. The problem with this draft as per India was if this would have passed, then it means that climate change has become a security matter, and once it becomes a security matter, it would become the responsibility of the Security Council to resolve it. Because, as per the UN Charter, the Security Council is responsible for maintaining peace across the world. That is why India voted against it, and the reason why this resolution could not pass was that Russia, as a permanent member, vetoed against this resolution and China abstained from voting.
While the ongoing Ukraine war scare has brought Europe to the brink of crisis, at the same time, it has given rise to modest, but promising, hope that there could be a revival in diplomacy and negotiations between great powers. For one, the presidents of both Russia and the US...
A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
UKRAINE is ready to strike back at war-hungry Vladimir Putin with missiles that could hit Russian cities and nuclear plants, a senior diplomat has warned. It came as the Russian president ratcheted up tensions with Nato by boasting his "unstoppable" Mach 9 hypersonic nukes will be deployed in the New Year.
Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
The Biden administration on Monday said it has evacuated nearly 500 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan since the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal on Aug. 31 while fewer than a dozen U.S. citizens who want to leave are still stuck there. The numbers, disclosed in a press release from the State Department, are...
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, called the Taliban his “brothers” in a new interview, while Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, continues to falsely claim they “lived up” to the so-called peace deal struck last year.
The White House has become increasingly concerned about migration being used as a weapon. U.S. officials have accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of being the latest to take advantage of desperate migrants. They say he helped bring migrants from war-torn nations to the Belarus border in order to create a humanitarian crisis and put political pressure on his European neighbors.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
This is the fourth part of a Fox News Digital Originals series about the fall of Kabul and the hectic and heroic 96-hour effort to evacuate Afghans fearing retribution from the Taliban. Part 1 Part 2 Part 3. President Biden’s top military advisers should have predicted Afghanistan’s imminent collapse –...
