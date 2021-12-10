ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s military says it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Submarines#Switches#Australian#European#Associated Press#Ap#U S Black Hawks#American#French#British
AFP

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board

A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.
ACCIDENTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus Alleges Border Violation By Ukrainian Military Helicopter

Belarus's border authority has alleged, without producing evidence, that a Ukrainian military helicopter flew up to a kilometer into Belarusian territory, underscoring increasingly tense bilateral relations as Minsk and its ally Moscow test Western resolve in the region. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the accusation by the Belarusian...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

BEIJING (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in China says the countries had a very good year for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals. David Meale, the American Embassy’s No. 2 official, said what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 Fahrenheit, by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer, produces and consumes more coal than any other country and is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. So far, however, China has shown no intention of moving up its targets for carbon reduction.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement.
MILITARY
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Sitting on a cement walkway just a few feet from where a U.S. hellfire missile slammed on Aug. 29 into a car belonging to their older brother, Zemerai Ahmadi, three surviving brothers told The Associated Press that they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation for their loss or when they would be evacuated from...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation

BANGKOK (AP) — According to a witness and other reports, Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn. He said Tuesday’s assault was apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy. A video of the aftermath of the attack showed the charred bodies of 11 people, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut. Outrage spread both inside and outside Myanmar as the graphic images were shared on social media of the assault. Human Rights Watch said it was similar to other recent attacks.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy