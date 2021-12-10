ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Woman sings ‘All I Want For Christmas’ parody to oppose pandemic restrictions

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Move over, Mariah. There’s a new Christmas diva in town and she’s apparently no fan of pandemic restrictions.

Donning a red and white Santa cap, a woman who identified herself as “Bridgette” stepped to the mic during Tuesday’s public comments portion of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Although not the only one opposing an extension of the local health emergency order — which later was approved on a 3-2 vote — she was the only one who came with a rendition of a beloved holiday pop staple.

She urged the body to “end this emergency” before breaking into song.

Bridgette’s version of Mariah Carey’s hit holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” had a little bit of everything. It namechecked the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. It pushed back against so-called “useless masks” and made a plea for her children to go to school. It was also a little pitchy and came with a slow side-to-side jig.

“I just want my freedom now,” the woman sang. “The Constitution will show us how. Make my dreams come true. Baby, end the emergency. Let’s have a happy holiday, everybody.”

Progressive Democrats pressure Pelosi to discipline Boebert

Most of San Diego County’s pandemic restrictions have been lifted since June, and school districts in the area have students in class in-person on a daily basis.

The song was a bit of a departure from the tenor of many of the board’s meetings this year, including one where Supervisor Nora Vargas admonished resident Jason Robo for making racist and derogatory remarks to county officials. The result of that meeting spurred a policy change intended to curtail hate speech . But it still hasn’t kept some speakers away.

The next speaker after the singer was Robo, who again criticized San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and used a racist slur to compare how unvaccinated residents were being treated.

