ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New chewing gum can kill COVID-19 particles in your mouth, reducing virus spread

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNsxQ_0dJ2tecz00

PHILADELPHIA ( StudyFinds.org ) — The next time someone offers you a stick of gum, it may have nothing to do with your breath and everything to do with COVID-19. University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein capable of “trapping” and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates.

“SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands, and we know that when someone who is infected sneezes, coughs, or speaks some of that virus can be expelled and reach others,” says study leader Henry Daniell of Penn’s School of Dental Medicine in a university release . “This gum offers an opportunity to neutralize the virus in the saliva, giving us a simple way to possibly cut down on a source of disease transmission.”

Vaccination efforts have greatly helped in the fight against COVID-19 , but even fully vaccinated individuals can still become infected. Moreover, recent research even suggests viral loads found in the saliva of vaccinated people are quite similar to the unvaccinated.

Repurposing medicated gums for the pandemic

Long before COVID-19 emerged in 2020, Daniell had already been analyzing the ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) protein for hypertension research purposes . ACE2 is what COVID seeks out on the surface of cells, attaching itself using the virus’s spike protein.

Via a patented plant-based production system, Daniell and his team grew the ACE2 protein within a lab setting. To do this, they “bombarded” plant material with protein DNA, causing plant chloroplasts to take up the DNA and begin growing the protein.

This plant material, which the team then freeze-dries and grinds up, is a viable means of protein delivery according to the study. The new protein production system is also attractive because it avoids many of the time-consuming and expensive aspects of traditional protein drug synthesis processes.

All of that prior ACE2 protein research put Daniell in a unique research position once COVID-19 arrived. Importantly, prior coronavirus research has shown that ACE2 injections have the capacity to reduce viral load among people with severe COVID-19 infections.

Additionally, Daniell also worked on a separate project involving the creation of a new chewing gum infused with plant-grown proteins , capable of fighting dental plaque. Daniell pondered if a gum infused with plant-grown ACE2 proteins could work to impede SARS-CoV-2 viral activity in the mouth.

Blocking COVID from hijacking the cells

He brought his idea to Ronald Collman of Penn Medicine, a virologist and pulmonary and critical care doctor. Dr. Collman has been collecting various samples (blood, nasal swabs, and saliva) from COVID-19 patients for research purposes.

“Henry contacted me and asked if we had samples to test his approach, what kind of samples would be appropriate to test, and whether we could internally validate the level of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the saliva samples,” Dr. Collman states. “That led to a cross-school collaboration building on our microbiome studies.”

As a test, the team grew ACE2 in some plants and then combined it with another compound enabling ACE2 to cross stomach barriers and bind. Researchers turned that plant material into cinnamon-flavored gum tablets. After giving COVID-19 patients some of this gum, the team collected nasopharyngeal swabs which confirmed that the new gum could neutralize coronavirus.

Further tests conducted on less pathogenic viruses that scientists modified to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein showed that this new type of gum is capable of “largely preventing” viruses or viral particles from entering cells . This blockage occurs in two ways: either by protecting the ACE2 receptor on the cells altogether, or by directly binding to the spike protein.

Creating an ‘inexpensive’ way to end the pandemic

A third round of testing saw researchers expose saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum. Sure enough, viral RNA levels within the samples dropped to near undetectable levels.

“Henry’s approach of making the proteins in plants and using them orally is inexpensive, hopefully scalable; it really is clever,” Dr. Collman adds.

“We are already using masks and other physical barriers to reduce the chance of transmission ,” Daniell concludes. “This gum could be used as an additional tool in that fight.”

Moving forward, study authors are already working on gaining approval for a clinical trial. While these findings are preliminary, and more research is necessary, the research team says if the gum is safe and effective it could be an invaluable COVID-19 asset in the race to end this pandemic.

The study is published in the journal Molecular Therapy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Daniell
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

We’re reeling from a virus, but it’s not COVID or the flu. The ‘worst cold ever’ is spreading across South Florida

John Laurence usually can power through a cold and still go to his real estate office, but last week’s “super cold” was different. “I’ve had bad colds before but I never experienced anything like this,” said Laurence, who had such tremendous sinus pressure it made him dizzy. Laurence, 58, of Davie, says he couldn’t drive and he missed several days of work. Almost two weeks later, he now has an ...
FLORIDA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing Gum#Covid 19#Covid#Penn#School Of Dental Medicine
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Baltimore

Researchers Develop Chewing Gum To Trap And Neutralize COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowing the spread of COVID-19, one chew at a time. “We are pretty excited to get this to the finish line,” said Henry Daniell, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers at the university have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein found in lettuce, capable of “trapping” and neutralizing the virus. “Only when we put this viral trap protein it works,” said Daniell. “We are able to completely abolish the virus 95%.” Scientists say the specially treated gum can lower the viral load in saliva, so an infected person is less likely to transmit COVID to someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Could Chewing Gum Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19?

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of tools available to fight it has increased. In the early days, we were limited to face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing; nowadays, home testing is more prevalent, medical-grade masks are more widely available and a growing number of drugs exist that can make treatment easier. And now there’s a new tool showing promise at reducing the spread of the coronavirus: gum.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inquirer.com

Chewing gum to block COVID-19? Penn researchers hope so, but there’s a long way to go.

An experimental chewing gum could reduce the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a recent study by University of Pennsylvania researchers published in the journal Molecular Therapy. You might already have noticed headlines calling the findings “fresh hope” in our fight against COVID-19. But how excited should we be? And would this gum work against omicron, the newest variant of concern?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Freethink

This chewing gum traps the coronavirus

University of Pennsylvania researchers have developed a chewing gum that may help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by neutralizing viruses inside the mouth. ACE2 in the hole: A protein called ACE2 plays a pivotal role in the spread of COVID-19. It’s found on the outside of many cells in our bodies, and the coronavirus’ spike protein binds to it to gain entry to those cells — if the spike protein is a key, ACE2 is the lock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX43.com

Yes, researchers are developing chewing gum to reduce COVID-19 spread. But, it’s not clear if it’ll work

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, research continues on various methods to treat the virus and reduce transmission. While health experts say vaccinations remain the most effective protection from severe illness or death, headway is also being made on other treatments, like pills being developed by Pfizer and Merck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy