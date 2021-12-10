ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

DEA agent sentenced for conspiring with cartel

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikbEL_0dJ2qCHo00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A once-standout U.S. narcotics agent who used his badge to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive cars, parties on yachts and Tiffany jewels was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison Thursday for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian cartel.

But even as José Irizarry admitted to his crimes, he blamed former colleagues at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for fostering a culture of corruption that desensitized him to the implications of violating the law.

Niles man accused of sex crimes against teen

“When my client joined the DEA he was schooled in how to be corrupt, he was schooled in how to break the law,” his attorney, María Dominguez, said in court. “In this alternate universe it became easier and less suspect to accept money and gifts” from criminal informants who worked with the U.S. premier narcotics agency.

U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Honeywell in handing down her sentence expressed disgust with the DEA for its failings and said other agents corrupted by “the allure of easy money” also needed to be investigated.

“This has to stop,” the judge said. “You were the one who got caught but it is apparent to this court that there are others.”

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors have described Irizarry’s crimes as a “shocking breach of the public’s trust.”

Irizarry’s allegations underscore the porous oversight he received during his career, in which he was entrusted with the government’s use of front companies, shell bank accounts and couriers to combat international drug trafficking.

They also raise new questions about whether his colleagues in the Miami field office, where Irizarry’s criminal activity began, similarly abused the badge in their handling of confidential informants who every year move tens of millions of dollars in dirty money under the DEA’s supervision.

Dominguez in court filings revealed that since Irizarry’s arrest last year he has met with prosecutors for “endless hours” to provide information on the criminal activities of “fellow law-enforcement agents who initiated him in a life of crime.”

Honeywell recently sealed “sensitive” documents filed in the criminal case, saying their disclosure could potentially impede an ongoing criminal investigation, cause targets to flee and hinder cooperation from other witnesses. So far, other than Irizarry’s wife, Nathalia Gomez-Irizarry, and a Colombian customs worker, nobody else has been charged in the conspiracy.

The U.S. Justice Department’s Inspector General slammed the DEA in a report over the summer for failing to properly oversee what are supposed to be tightly monitored stings of the sort Irizarry worked on. As a result of the rebuke, which came on the heels of a string of scandals involving agents overseas, Anne Milgram, the DEA’s new administrator, ordered an outside review of the agency’s foreign operations, which is ongoing.

The DEA has been shaken by repeated cases of misconduct in reach years, including agents charged with wire fraud, bribery and selling firearms to drug traffickers. Thursday’s hearing came just four months after another longtime DEA agent, Chad Scott, was sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury.

The DEA hired Irizarry, 47, and allowed him to handle sensitive financial transactions even after he failed a polygraph exam, declared bankruptcy and kept close ties to a suspected money launderer who would go on to become the godfather of the agent’s twin daughters with his Colombian wife.

He pleaded guilty last year to 19 federal counts, including bank fraud, admitting he parlayed his expertise in money laundering into a life of luxury that prosecutors said was bankrolled by $9 million he and his co-conspirators diverted from undercover money laundering investigations.

The spoils included a $30,000 Tiffany diamond ring for his wife, luxury sports cars and a $767,000 home in the Caribbean resort city of Cartagena — on top of residences in south Florida and Puerto Rico. Before he resigned in 2018, Irizarry’s ostentatious habits and tales of raucous yacht parties had become well known among DEA agents and prosecutors with whom they worked.

To further the scheme, prosecutors said, Irizarry filed false reports and ordered DEA staff to wire money slated for undercover stings to international accounts he and associates controlled. The money should’ve been carefully tracked by the DEA as part of undercover money laundering investigations, prosecutors said.

Irizarry has claimed the bank accounts in question amounted to a profit-producing “slush fund” for official and personal travel of federal law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors and confidential sources.

Dominguez said Irizarry accepted full responsibility for his actions but that his take of the conspiracy never surpassed $600,000.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Irizarry broke down in tears as he addressed the court, saying the biggest punishment was not being able to explain two his two young daughters why he would be going away for so long. He said when he became a federal law enforcement agent two decades ago he did so with a sense of great pride.

“Unfortunately, there came a time when I made a decision that went against the person who I was, that damaged my wife and embarrassed my country,” he said. “I should’ve known better and I didn’t. I failed.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Miss America
5d ago

wow DEA get caught up I don't see no blacks on here being racist about his part in the cartel business because we better than that and he was an officer of the justice department let him would have been black and comments from rude racist whites would have been slammed on here against him just speaking my opinion

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6

El Chapo's Wife Sentenced To 3 Years For Her Role In Helping Drug Cartel

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficking Co-Conspirators Receive Federal Prison Sentences

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two co-conspirators, Roderick Lamont Stills, a.k.a. “Scooter,” 45, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Myron Keith Carter, a.k.a. “Cali Red,” 38, of Ontario, California, have been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Stills was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Carter was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 2 months) in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
State
Florida State
Niles, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dallassun.com

Corrupt US drugs agent gets long prison sentence for accepting bribes

Jos Irizarry, a once-highly recognized U.S. narcotics agent, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison Thursday for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian drug cartel. Irizarry accused former colleagues at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for fostering a culture of corruption that desensitized him to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott
newbedfordguide.com

Former Enforcer for Massachusetts Latin Kings sentenced for racketeering conspiracy

A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (“Latin Kings”) was sentenced today on racketeering charges. Michael Marrero, a/k/a “King Clumsy,” 41, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 30, 2021, Marrero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Local drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug ring that operated primarily from Rocky Mount hotel rooms. G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Wednesday that James Otis Davis Jr., 33, of Carson Drive in Rocky Mount was sentenced to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
yourbasin.com

DEA busts members of the Sinaloa Cartel

DEA busts members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Denver, with ties to the Borderland and beyond. Does Tomorrow's Cold Front Mean Cold Temperatures For The New Week? 12-05-21.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Dea Agent#Cartel#Cars#Dea#Ap#Tiffany#Colombian#District Court#Shell Bank
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
q13fox.com

Insurance agent sentenced to 2 years in wire fraud case

SEATTLE - A Snohomish insurance agent was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in the theft of premium payments from clients. Vicki Boser, owner of InsuranceTek, Inc., pleaded guilty in August. At her sentencing Tuesday, she was also ordered to pay $273,137 in restitution to eight companies or insurance brokers she defrauded.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Baltimore rapper sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after conviction on gun, drug charges

The Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay was sentenced to a mandatory federal prison term of 15 years on Tuesday afternoon. Davante Harrison, 27, was convicted by a jury earlier this year on drug and gun charges, which carried mandatory minimum terms totaling 15 years. At sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Paul Grimm, Harrison wore an orange jumpsuit and the courtroom gallery was empty. While he was incarcerated awaiting trial, his mother died from COVID-19, his defense attorneys said.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Fake DEA agent brought gun to N.J. emergency room, authorities say

A convicted felon was arrested after he brought a handgun to a Monmouth County hospital, where he posed as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent, authorities said Thursday. Wesley Rucker faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, impersonating a federal agent and possession of an imitation...
RED BANK, NJ
CBS News

Fugitive California couple convicted in COVID loan fraud scheme sentenced to federal prison in absentia

A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of trying to steal $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds were sentenced to years in federal prison, although they remain fugitives. CBS Los Angeles reports Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian, remain at large after the FBI says they removed their electronic tracking bracelets in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy