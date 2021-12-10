ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview ISD rewards teachers up to $18,000 for dedication to students during pandemic

By Sage Sowels
 6 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD incentive for teachers program rewards teachers with a bonus just in time for the holidays every year. This year, Longview ISD is doing something special for those who showed dedication to their students during the pandemic.

“Longview was blessed in that last year. We were in face to face instruction every day, and we feel like this is the main reason that our student learning continued. And, we’re able to reward our teachers for student progress,” said James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent.

153 teachers will receive the special Christmas bonus this year which ranges from $700 to $18,000. The teachers are rewarded based on student progress and all grade levels are eligible. The bonuses will be presented in a special ceremony.

