It's hard out here for a Warthog driver. In my first few hours of exploring Halo Infinite's Zeta Halo ring I kept wandering away from my next mission to find little pockets of Banished to shoot or towering columns of hexagons to grapple climb. This open world ring feels like a Halo built specifically for fans like me, who loved the vehicle-heavy missions in Bungie's games. Those Bungie missions threw you into big levels, usually with freeform objectives, and said: Go nuts. I felt some of that old joy, a joy I never really got from Halo 4 or Halo 5, when I leapt off a cliff, grappled onto an Elite's Ghost in mid-air, and used it to run over all his Grunt underlings.

