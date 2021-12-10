Columbus goes 2-0 in home triangular vs. Girard, Frontenac

CLIFTON—The Comets held a meet against the wrestling teams from Bismarck-Henning, St. Thomas More and Bradley Bourbonnais. Central defeated the Blue Devils 57-22. Blaike Archer, Brayden Morris, Gianni Panazzo, Garron Perzee, Auston Miller, Hunter Hull and Giacomo Panazzo all won their matches by pinfall. Kayden Cody won his match 10-3. Central lost by just one point to the Boilers, 40-39. Cody, Pooyner, B. Morris, Damien Bailey, Auston Miller, Hull G. Panozzo logged victories in the match against the Boilers. St. Thomas More had a bad day on the mat. They were able to get just six points on the day. The Comets won 69-6.
