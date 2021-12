France's BNP Paribas SA increased in size and cross-border claims more than any other large global bank in 2020. The lender logged the highest increases in overall size and cross-jurisdictional activity among global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, at the end of 2020, as well as the highest overall risk score, as it moved up to a higher category, which means it must hold more capital.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO