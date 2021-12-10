ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CNN host Don Lemon refuses to address Jussie Smollett tip-off claim in covering guilty verdict

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YEBA_0dJ2kzsn00


A s CNN host Don Lemon covered Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict on his show Thursday night, he didn't mention his own involvement in the affair.

More than 30 minutes into Don Lemon Tonight , the host dedicated a segment to the Chicago jury finding the onetime Empire actor guilty on five out of six counts of lying to police after prosecutors said he faked a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019.

In the roughly five-minute segment, Lemon spoke to legal analyst Joey Jackson about what Smollett's sentencing may look like, with Jackson saying he thought it possible he would receive prison time. In the middle of that conversation, Lemon said Smollett "had to make up too many lies as to why he didn't want to do certain things. To cover. Like another lie and — I guess he got caught up in that because he took the stand himself. He got angry with the prosecutor as the prosecutor poked holes in his story, calling the only other witnesses liars."

What did not come up was Smollett testifying in court Monday that Lemon sent him a text message warning him that Chicago police doubted his story, which led to his resistance in handing over his phone records. Smollett's defense attorney said he plans to appeal the conviction.

Lemon didn't mention the Smollett case at all in the second hour he was on the air.


CNN PUT IN ANOTHER AWKWARD POSITION AS DON LEMON DRAGGED INTO JUSSIE SMOLLETT TRIAL

Lemon has not acknowledged this connection since Smollett revealed it under oath, and he and CNN have faced calls for some degree of accountability .

The CNN host did say in 2019 that he reached out to Smollett following reports of the attack because they were both black, gay, and had "fame." He claimed he only inquired about Smollett's well-being.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Lemon twist in the Smollett case comes days after CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo .

Cuomo was initially suspended in light of new evidence that he used his media sources to assist in the defense of his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was facing allegations of sexual harassment. CNN said Dec. 4 it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation. The network fired Chris Cuomo the next day, saying additional information had emerged warranting the move.

It was later revealed that he was fired after lawyer Debra Katz approached CNN with "documentary evidence" of "serious sexual misconduct" by a client. Chris Cuomo has denied the allegation of sexual misconduct.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 31

ofaafo
5d ago

Let’s see if CNN has balls to do the right thing by firing Lemon for violation of professional ethics.

Reply(11)
14
Samantha Ng
5d ago

He needs to be gone like Cuomo. I watched CNN over 20 years and didn’t know how bad and miss lead information and tell all lied.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Here’s Why Kamala Didn’t Hesitate to Trust Jussie Smollett

As the trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of faking his own hate crime, began on Monday, a 2019 tweet from Kamala Harris calling it “an attempted modern-day lynching” and declaring that “no one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin” has resurfaced on social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Sentencing#Empire
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Fox News’ Sean Hannity Defends Suspended CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo: ‘Not the Worst Offense’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered a surprising defense of CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday night after the network suspended his fellow 9 p.m. ET rival. “It’s clear that Chris totally mishandled the mess with his brother,” Hannity said, referring to the journalist’s newly-revealed communications with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s staffers earlier this year, when the politician was first hit with a wave of sexual harassment accusations. “We don’t know what the governor told him from the start, and honestly, he probably — my guess — wasn’t honest with his own brother.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy