China CPI, PPI, And RRR

China Trade (Nov) – 07/12 – while the various lockdowns and port disruptions have seen some disruption to China trade in recent months, the slowdown in trade hasn’t been as marked as first feared despite the Chinese government continuing to pursue a zero covid strategy. If as suspected the new Omicron variant is even more infectious than Delta, then this policy may well be doomed to failure. With all the warnings that port disruption might impact the lead-up to Christmas we’ve seen a lot of businesses try and get ahead of that by ordering early allowing themselves more time to build up inventory. This was borne out by the trade numbers for October which saw a rise of 27.1%, only a modest slowdown from September’s 28.1%, which was a three-month high. The main recovery in exports has been in the area of machines and electrical goods, while imports picked up a little in October to 20.6%, after collapsing in September to 17.6% from 33.1%. This week’s November numbers are expected to show a modest slowdown in exports with a rise of 19.8%, which seems a little on the low side, with imports expected to stay on the weak side, albeit slightly stronger to 20.6%.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO