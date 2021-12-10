ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China CPI, PPI, And RRR

Cover picture for the articleChina’s November CPI was 2.3% YoY vs 2.5% YoY expected and 1.5% YoY in October. With falling pork prices, it was vegetables and fruit that took over as the leader in price growth. This was the highest level of inflation in China since August 2020! The PBOC is targeting 3% inflation...

OilPrice.com

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

China industrial production rose 3.8% yoy in Nov, retail sales rose 3.9% yoy

China industrial production rose 3.8% yoy in November, matched expectations. That’s a slightly faster growth rate than October’s 3.5% yoy. Retail sales rose 3.9% yoy, below expectation of 4.9% yoy, and slowed from prior month’s 4.9% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 5.2% ytd yoy, slightly below expectation of 5.3%.
RETAIL
cityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: CHF/JPY looks ready to pop higher, China CPI in focus

Wall Street extended its rally for a third day, although momentum is showing signs of waning with daily ranges for the major indices all below their ATR’s (average true ranges). But perhaps this is to be expected from a tactically viewpoint as they edge towards their record highs. And as it’s generally not until the middle of the month until Santa’s rally really kicks in and US CPI is tomorrow, it leaves potential for another week of potential chop before the rally (hopefully) kicks in.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Dances on China CPI and PPI Gap. Will the Aussie Hold Ground?

Australian Dollar,China PMI, CPI, PBOC, Commodities - Talking Points. China’s PPI continues to soar despite some energy prices easing. CPI remains benign but a RRR cut from the PBOC could see it tick up. With a major export economy adding stimulus, will AUD/USD go higher?. The Australian Dollar did...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

China CPI rose to 2.3% yoy in Nov, PPI slowed from 26-yr high to 12.6% yoy

China CPI accelerated to 2.3% yoy in November, up from 1.5% yoy, but below expectation of 2.5% yoy. That’s nonethless the highest level since August 2020. PPI slowed to 12.9% yoy, down from October’s 26-year high of 13.5% yoy, above expectation of 12.6%. “As policies to stabilise prices...
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China inflation data – PPI still super strong

China November CPI 2.3% y/y (expected 2.5%) and PPI 12.9% y/y expected 12.4%) PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3498 (vs. estimate at 6.3452) UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for November 71 (vs.October's 71) While major FX rates stayed in relatively tight ranges with,...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s RRR Cut Is in Line With Country’s Prudent Monetary Policy, Analysts Say

(Yicai Global) Dec. 7 -- China's upcoming reserve requirement ratio decrease is to underpin the macro economy and protect the fundamentals of small and medium companies, and will not change the country’s prudent monetary policy, Yicai Global learned from interviews with a number of experts. The ratio of banks' reservable...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Asia stocks tick up from one-year low, China gains on RRR cut

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6% after declining on Monday to the lowest level in...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

China's 10y govt yield drops 5bps to 2.85% amid bets on RRR cut

The above analysis acknowledges the risks on the downside but also the potential for bulls to move in at the neckline of the hourly W-formation. This could result in a continuation of the correction to test old support near a 61.85 Fibonacci retracement of the last bearish hourly impulse. Information...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: China Trade, US CPI, Rolls Royce and GameStop

China Trade (Nov) – 07/12 – while the various lockdowns and port disruptions have seen some disruption to China trade in recent months, the slowdown in trade hasn’t been as marked as first feared despite the Chinese government continuing to pursue a zero covid strategy. If as suspected the new Omicron variant is even more infectious than Delta, then this policy may well be doomed to failure. With all the warnings that port disruption might impact the lead-up to Christmas we’ve seen a lot of businesses try and get ahead of that by ordering early allowing themselves more time to build up inventory. This was borne out by the trade numbers for October which saw a rise of 27.1%, only a modest slowdown from September’s 28.1%, which was a three-month high. The main recovery in exports has been in the area of machines and electrical goods, while imports picked up a little in October to 20.6%, after collapsing in September to 17.6% from 33.1%. This week’s November numbers are expected to show a modest slowdown in exports with a rise of 19.8%, which seems a little on the low side, with imports expected to stay on the weak side, albeit slightly stronger to 20.6%.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar dips after CPI

The Canadian dollar continues to struggle. In the North American session, USD/CAD has broken above the 1.29 level for the first time since August. The Canadian dollar has not recorded a winning day since December 7th. Canada’s inflation within expectations. The Canadian dollar had a muted reaction to Canada’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Focus Turns To The Plethora Of Central Bank Rate Decisions During The Week

German Nov Wholesale Prices rose at its largest annual increase since 1962. UK Parliament to debate vaccine passports on Tuesday and could see a growing rebellion within the Tory party on leadership. Focus on numerous central bank rate decisions this week highlighted by Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ. Asia. Japan Q4...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Dips as Manufacturing Outlook

The Japanese yen has started the trading week with losses, as the dollar has pushed closer to the 114 level. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 113.69, up 0.32% on the day. Manufacturing outlook is grim. Japan’s economy received a mixed report on Monday from the well-respected Tankan...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan Tankan large manufacturing index unchanged a 18, outlook ticked down

According to the BoJ’s Tankan survey in Q4, large manufacturing index was unchanged at 18, below expectation of 19. Large manufacturing outlook dropped from 14 to 13, below expectation of 19. Non-manufacturing index rose sharply from 2 to 9, well above expectation of 6. That’s the highest reading since...
ECONOMY

