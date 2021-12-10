ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Trades Below 114

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow (35754.69, -0.059, -0.00016%) has been stable but sustains above support near 35500 for now and while that sustains, a rise towards 36250-36500 can be possible in the near term. DAX (15639.26, -47.83, -0.30%) came down from levels just above 15800 instead of sustaining higher. A fall to 15500-15400...

Related
Will the Fed’s Policy Decision Rattle the Markets?

Markets are on edge as the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for 2021 will hit the markets today at 19:00 GMT. The 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher ahead of the event, while the US dollar remains relatively unchanged. The central bank is widely expected to announce its plan to dial back its bond-purchases program at a faster pace and signal at least two rate hikes for next year, which could boost Treasury yields and the greenback.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mostly Up As Traders Cheer Fed Tilt To Fight Inflation

Most Asian markets rose Thursday and the dollar held gains after the Federal Reserve laid out a more hawkish path by speeding up the taper of its pandemic financial support and indicated a number of interest rate hikes over the coming years. While the much-anticipated decision spells an end to...
BUSINESS
The Main Stock Indices Are Reduced Ahead Of The Fed Meeting

The US Producer Price Index, which shows the rate of inflation between factories, jumped to 9.6% year-over-year (9.2% was expected), the highest level since 2010. Major US stock indices are reduced ahead of the Fed’s decision, while Omicron is again fueling investor worries about the imposition of restrictions in several countries. This will surely lead to a drop in business activity as well as a delayed labor market recovery and supply chain issues pushing up inflation. By market close yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) decreased by 0.3%, the S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite (US100) lost 1.14%.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow surges 380 points and S&P 500 logs 2nd-highest close of 2021 as Fed signals aggressive tapering and projects 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. equity benchmarks closed sharply higher Wednesday, and the S&P 500 missed a record closing high, after the Federal Reserve announced a speedier reduction of its monthly asset purchases in the face of persistently elevated inflation. Fed policy makers also now think official interest rates could rise three times in the coming year, rather than the sole hike penciled in earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over 380 points, or 1.1%, to reach 35,926, the S&P 500 index advanced 1.6% to 4,709, briefly rising above its Nov. 10 record close at 4,712. The Nasdaq Composite Index...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, Gold

The pound is edging higher after data revealed that inflation surged higher in November. UK CPI jumped to 5.1% in November, up from 4.2% in October and well ahead of the 4.7% forecast. Inflation is well over the BoE’s 2% target. Usually sky high inflation and a strong labour market...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Firms Vs Yen Despite Omicron Fears, All Eyes On Fed

The dollar remains bid vs yen despite risk aversion on growing Omicron fears and moving in the upper side of near-term range in early trading on Tuesday. Daily chart shows the action supported by rising and thickening daily cloud (top of the cloud lays at 113.20) and marks solid support which contained dips in past few days.
CURRENCIES

