Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

By KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

ComicBook

Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.
ComicBook

Disney Channel Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Right After Season 2 Finale

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show's second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series' producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.
The Independent

The 17 worst episodes of your favourite television shows, from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones

It feels like we’re treated to new episodes of great television series every week – but even our favourite shows sometimes get it wrong.Remember the episode of Stranger Things when Eleven went AWOL to team up with a gang of runaways? Or the episode of Friends that lazily told the story of Ross and Rachel’s romance entirely through a clip show? These are the episodes we’ve come to hate and, below, we run through the worst (and most polarising) episodes of your favourite shows, including Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and even The Wire.Barely any TV show has escaped at...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.
Gamespot

Cancelled Need For Speed TV Show Details Revealed

Need for Speed may have made a mild cinematic debut back in 2014, but it almost made its way to television screens in the mid-2000s, according to former producer Craig Lieberman. On his YouTube channel, Lieberman detailed how after he was employed as a consultant on Need For Speed: Underground...
jsfashionista.com

The Best Netflix Original Shows For Your TV Binge

If you’re like me and love discovering new shows to watch, this blog post is meant for you. I love falling in love with new characters with laughter, tears, and cheers, from the comfort of my own home. Streaming has taken over as a leading entertainment platform, making Netflix my go-to when watching TV shows. They not only have your favorite TV shows and Movies on Netflix, but they also have amazing Original shows that have been nominated for both Emmy’s and Golden Globes!
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which is your favorite Pixar SparkShorts animated short film?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by MishMish who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which Comedy TV show had the best series finale?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Alejandra Gil who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
enplugged.com

Relish Your Favorite Cartoon Shows Online

If you ask someone the best way to deal with a non-acquiescent toddler, the reply will be to get the kid busy with cartoons. Reason being cartoons match up their vivid and extraordinary imagination. They are bright, colorful and appealing. Confined to nourish in a limited area (home to school and vice versa), kids unfold a new terrain with each particular show they watch. While Tom and Jerry confer them with insurmountable joy and fun, Mowgli bestows the knowledge that life is way bigger and beyond than they discern. Considering these shows are very conversational, they get under their skin effortlessly and effectively contemplate the proceedings. Not only they entertain but also tender ethics and moral values in the most effortless manner.
Popculture

Disney+ Cancels Popular Series After Just 2 Seasons

The Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President was canceled on Monday after just two seasons. Creator Ilana Pena shared the news on Twitter, noting that she was "filled with so much gratitude" for the episodes she got to make before Disney pulled the plug. The series debuted in January 2020 and included Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as an executive producer.
The Hollywood Reporter

Angie Han: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

There are as many different ways to make a great show as there are great shows. But the best shows of 2021 (at least, the best shows of 2021 according to this critic) tended to have two things in common. First, nearly all of them were streaming originals, many from services that launched at the height of the streaming wars last year. Sorry, conventional TV networks. Second, many were defined by their love for the communities they were depicting, whether those communities were a sleepy island plagued by supernatural happenings or a run-down reservation home to teens with California dreams. (Though...
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Thinking Back on Our Favorite Classic TV Shows

Michael Nesmith, one of the original members of the Monkees and DFW local, has passed away. But it got us thinking about some of our favorite classic TV shows. Diff’rent Strokes, Dukes of Hazzard, Golden Girls, ALF, and more. Some may say, a simpler time.
Variety

Variety Trending TV Charts of Most-Tweeted About Shows Debut

Variety Trending TV Charts from Twitter debuted on Wednesday, with “Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix), “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) and “Miss Universe” (Fox) topping this week’s list of the most-tweeted about shows across network TV and streaming. Variety and Twitter announced the charts earlier this year at Advertising Week New York. The Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter, detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of what shows are resonating across the country. The charts also allow fans...
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
