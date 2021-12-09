Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show's second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series' producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.
