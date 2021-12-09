ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

By Jon Heath
 6 days ago
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his home in Georgia on Thursday. Preliminary information from Roswell, Georgia, police indicated Thomas may have died from a medical issue, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

Thomas’ sister told the Associated Press the family believes he died of a seizure.

Thomas was 33 and he would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

After earning first-team All-ACC honors at Georgia Tech in 2009, Thomas was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He went on to play eight-and-a-half seasons in Denver, catching 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 games.

Thomas ranks No. 2 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on the Broncos’ all-time list, trailing only Rod Smith (11,389; 68).

He was part of a record-breaking Denver offense in 2013, and though the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, Thomas hauled in a then-record 14 receptions in that game.

Two years later, the Broncos returned to the Super Bowl and Thomas caught an 8-yard pass in Denver’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After winning Super Bowl 50, Thomas went on to play two-and-a-half more seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans. Thomas went on to spend time with the New England Patriots and New York Jets before his final season in 2019. He retired from the NFL in June.

In 10 seasons (143 games), Thomas caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro, Thomas will undoubtedly be added to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
