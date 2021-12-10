Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are just a few days away, and we're starting to see hints about what the show will bring. Despite the name, the awards usually take a backseat to game trailers and new announcements, and it feels like this year will be no exception. In a new interview with USA Today, host Geoff Keighley discussed Elden Ring's trailer at Summer Game Fest, while also teasing the potential of more from the team at FromSoftware. Keighley spoke highly of his relationship with the studio, and his surprise that it was willing to showcase the trailer at Summer Game Fest, as opposed to E3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO