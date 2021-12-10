ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this epic Elden Ring reveal, Elden Ring released a 2nd cinematic trailer, showcasing what...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards

In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies turned Gollum into one of the greatest screen characters of all time. Can the former hobbit make the same history in games in the year 2022? A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which debuted out of The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, gives us a clearer look at what Daedalic Entertainment and NACON hope to accomplish with the stealth-action game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Latest Elden Ring Story Trailer Drops More Lore As Demigods Clash

As part of all the reveals and announcements happening at The Game Awards 2021, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have been kind enough to drop a new story trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring. If you wanted to understand more of the lore behind the game, then you will definitely not...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War
PCGamesN

There “may be more” from the Elden Ring devs at The Game Awards

FromSoftware debuted the first in-game footage of Elden Ring at Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live, and there may be more at the next big event hosted by Geoff Keighley. The Game Awards is scheduled to broadcast on Thursday, December 9, and Keighley is hyping up the show’s announcements in even grander terms than usual.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forspoken Game Awards Appointment and Trailer

Square Enix also showed a new trailer at the Game Awards last night pronounced. This created a lot of longing for the former as Project Athia titled action roleplaying game. It was also revealed that pronounced Coming to PS5 on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring News Teased by The Game Awards Host

The Game Awards are just a few days away, and we're starting to see hints about what the show will bring. Despite the name, the awards usually take a backseat to game trailers and new announcements, and it feels like this year will be no exception. In a new interview with USA Today, host Geoff Keighley discussed Elden Ring's trailer at Summer Game Fest, while also teasing the potential of more from the team at FromSoftware. Keighley spoke highly of his relationship with the studio, and his surprise that it was willing to showcase the trailer at Summer Game Fest, as opposed to E3.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

How to Level Up in Elden Ring

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page includes information on how to level up and increase your power in Elden Ring. When you begin your adventure in the Lands Between, you will soon be told that your character is "Maidenless" and lacks the power to seek the Elden Ring for yourself. In order to grow in power, you will need to find a maiden of you own to level up with.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets intense cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Techland’s upcoming zombie action RPG Dying Light 2 Stay Human — was just given a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, this game is set 20 years after the original with new protagonist Aiden Caldwell alongside a sprawling open world in a massive, overgrown city. Parkour plays a major role in the game’s traversal, as players will be jumping over obstacles, scaling massive structures, and moving about the upper levels of the city all throughout the game.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Awards interview - ‘there are four or five’ reveals on the scale of Elden Ring

At one point in time, Geoff Keighley was known as a video game journalist – one who specialized in telling behind-the-scenes stories. These days, thanks to the relationships and contacts he built up in that former life, he’s more of a curator. He holds many of the industry’s secrets in his head and works with almost every major publisher to create The Game Awards, a celebration of video game development and a yearly event for teasing and revealing new games.
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Incredible ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Game Unveiled by Cinematic Trailer

During the Game Awards 2021, we were treated to our first look at Star Wars Eclipse—an upcoming video game set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga. The show-stopping trailer presents a darker version of a galaxy far, far away with a mix of familiar characters and Jedi, plus several never before seen species and locations. Star Wars Eclipse is still a few years away but already tops our most anticipated list. You can see the awesomeness for yourself in the trailer above.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Elden Ring pot boy was the true star of The Game Awards

The annual Geoff Awards have taken place and for the first time ever, we’re all winners. This is because an Elden Ring pot boy waddled onto stage, outdoing every World Premiere (said in World Premiere voice) and cemented his place as next in line to Geoff’s throne. Pot...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

SteelRising Trailer | Game Awards 2021

SteelRising is a game in which you seem to play as the Clockwork Tyrant, facing off against King Louis XVI's automata army in a 3rd person action RPG game. SteelRising releases June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wonder Woman Game Teased During The Game Awards From Monolith

The Game Awards packed a surprise announcement for a new game based on one of comics' most iconic characters. Wonder Woman is getting a game from Warner Bros. and Monolith. According to the trailer's description, this will be an original single-player story detailing how Diana attempts to unite her Amazonian family with modern humanity. It will use the Nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor duology to forge connections with allies and enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[TGA 2021] ‘Elden Ring’ Receives New Cinematic Story Trailer

On top of winning the Most Anticipated Game award for the second year in a row, From Software and Bandai Namco games have unveiled a new trailer for Elden Ring. The cinematic trailer sets up the game’s story and setting in some gorgeous-looking visuals. The soulslike is still on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy