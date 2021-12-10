Thursday's Scores

21-4 The Wildcats led 80-72 with 8:22 left as the Bears continued to hang around. Arizona then went on a 21-4 run to close the game, holding Northern Colorado to zero field goals over the final 5:29. Azuolas Tubelis and Benedict Mathurin combined for 10 of the Cats’ final 21...
Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis powered Arizona inside and gave the Wildcats enough to hold off hot-shooting Northern Colorado for a 101-76 win on Wednesday at McKale Center. Arizona improves to 10-0 this season.
Comments / 0