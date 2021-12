Tchia is a game inspired by New Caledonian culture. It features tropical adventure in a tropical world. Tchia can use her special abilities to take control of any object or animal she finds. A new gameplay trailer was just released on The Game Awards. Not only does the world of Tchia look stunning, but the various ways player can interact with the world is also interesting and innovative. Being able to take control of other objects definitely gives the game a refreshing feeling as your movement would change drastically depending on what object you are in control of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO