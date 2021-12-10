‘Hawkeye’: What Episode 4’s Guest Star Means For the Series

Marvel's "Hawkeye" has gotten off to a fast start and hit the ground running, with the first two episodes on Disney+ quickly covering Kate Bishop's origin story and wasting little time bringing the young hero (played by Hailee Steinfeld) together with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. The two archers have since found themselves mixed up with the formidable Tracksuit Mafia, a Russian street gang that is bent on revenge against the mysterious Ronan — who we know to be an undercover and rage-filled Clint, during his bleakest low point in the period after Thanos' Snap — for the death of their leader, Maya Lopez's father. But throughout their efforts to locate their target, Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak has taken a hands-on role in the action ... only to step back into a second-in-command position upon Maya's appearance on the scene late in episode 2, helpfully translating from American Sign Language to English and vice versa for his hearing impaired boss in episode 3.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO