With a program-best season secured in the record books, Chicago State University’s women’s volleyball team may have created a foundation for success for years to come. Chicago State finished the season with a record of 17-11, including a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) record of 9-5 – good enough for third place in the West Division. In the three seasons prior, Chicago State won just 16 games total, with last season being particularly challenging with a 1-9 record and zero conference victories in a COVID-19 shortened season. This year’s team won the most games since Chicago State women’s volleyball became a Division I program in 1988, according to a WAC press release.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO