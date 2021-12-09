ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Filmmaker Don Meehan On The 'Invisible Civil War' In Short Creek

kuer.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years after FLDS leader Warren Jeffs was imprisoned for child sexual assault, his former fiefdom, the southwestern Utah community of Short Creek, continues to struggle to find its identity....

radiowest.kuer.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fronteras Desk

'Keep Sweet' documentary looks at the past and future of FLDS community Short Creek

Colorado City, Arizona, and Hilldale, Utah, are two towns that border each other in the high deserts of northern Arizona and southern Utah. The area, known as Short Creek, was settled by members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a breakaway sect of the broader LDS Church that continued to practice polygamy after the church banned it.
COLORADO CITY, AZ
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces filmmaker turns personal struggles into short film 'Fowl'

As Covid-19 forced a worldwide shutdown in early 2020, New Mexico State University Creative Media Institute (CMI) assistant professor and professional film director Ross Kagan Marks was “feeling particularly stifled creatively and isolated.” And he was still reeling from the April 2019 death of his close friend, mentor and father-in-law, Mark Medoff.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Jeffs
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Flds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown BUSTED For Breaking The Rules

Kody Brown of Sister Wives has been BUSTED for breaking the rules. The TLC star was put in the spotlight in a thread on Reddit for violating the very rules he has put in place for his family. What rule did he break exactly? And, what did fans catch him doing? Keep reading for the details.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
thecurrent-online.com

Virgin River Season 4: Alexandra Breckenridge just shared a weird update!

Virgin River Season 4 is a Netflix Romance Drama Series that revolves around a nurse practitioner named Melinda Monroe, or “Mel.” Mel relocates from London to LA in order to escape the mental scars of her past. The Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s best-selling novels. Sue Tenney devised the show, and the series follows Mel and her small community.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy