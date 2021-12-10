Recall vote tightens for Kshama Sawant

As of Sunday night, 36% of voters in Seattle’s District 3 had turned in their ballots in the recall election of City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. In April, the state Supreme Court ruled the recall could move forward on three of four charges it deemed sufficient for the potential removal of an elected official through the recall process, including Sawant’s admitted use of city resources to promote the Amazon Tax, Sawant leading hundreds into a locked City Hall during a June 2020 protest, and for allegedly leading a march to Mayor Durkan’s home – a protected location meant to remain secret due to her former work as a federal prosecutor.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO