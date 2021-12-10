ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Recall vote tightens for Kshama Sawant

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday and Wednesday, the effort to recall...

Strong turnout for Sawant recall vote ahead of Tuesday deadline for District 3 ballots

As of Sunday night, 36% of voters in Seattle’s District 3 had turned in their ballots in the recall election of City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. In April, the state Supreme Court ruled the recall could move forward on three of four charges it deemed sufficient for the potential removal of an elected official through the recall process, including Sawant’s admitted use of city resources to promote the Amazon Tax, Sawant leading hundreds into a locked City Hall during a June 2020 protest, and for allegedly leading a march to Mayor Durkan’s home – a protected location meant to remain secret due to her former work as a federal prosecutor.
Kshama Sawant
Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant pulls ahead in recall election

After trailing for two days, supporters of Kshama Sawant have pulled ahead in an election that opponents hoped would end with the socialist's removal from her Position 3 seat on the Seattle City Council. Thursday results from this week's special election show Sawant beating back the recall effort by a...
Recall effort against Seattle socialist appears to fail

SEATTLE - A controversial socialist City Councilmember in Seattle appears to have survived a recall vote by a narrow margin after facing criticism for pushing cuts to the police budget and higher taxes on hometown tech giant Amazon. The latest ballot count Thursday showed 50.3% opposing the recall of Kshama...
Initial results in Sawant recall vote lean against the council member

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant appears to be heading toward a recall after initial results in a special election on her recall were counted Tuesday night. After the first ballots were counted Tuesday, 53.1% of votes were cast in favor of recalling the council member, while 46.9% voted no. About 32,000 votes have been counted so far.
Interest in Kshama Sawant recall election high, according to early ballot returns

SEATTLE — If Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant is recalled, it won't be without one of the most expensive votes in civic history, or without a street fight. On Wednesday, numerous supporters were dotted across Capitol Hill in pop-up tents printing out ballots for the single-issue election on Dec. 7. It wasn't some sort of secret operation, as the tents all advertised the fact that they were there for the process, with Sawant supporters pulling up information to cross-reference registration status.
"Recall Sawant" ahead in early polls

Early poll results show the effort to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is ahead. If Sawant is recalled, she could run again and be re-elected.
