John Fogerty Shows Off His 1968 ‘Hippie Bus’ on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Rock musician John Fogerty’s 1968 VW “Hippie Bus” was one of a few stars on a recent CNBC episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” show. Stars Paul Reiser, Dwight Yoakam, Wilmer Valderrama, and the legendary Aston Martin Tribute DB5 James Bond car took turns on the show, according to Scode...

RELATED PEOPLE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

