Veterans can do some amazing things. One Illinois veteran is keeping the spirit of the Holiday season in mind with his project. For Navy vet Rich Bundy, giving is just part of what he does. Based out of Rockford, Bundy uses his woodworking skills to help other vets in need. With just recycled Christmas trees he fashions walking sticks and canes for those that need them. He got the idea from a Facebook post showing a Florida man doing something similar.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO