If you’re from Texas, you know how much of a menace feral hogs are, which is why they are one of the few animals that have no hunting limit on them. Before you start to feel sorry for the furry pigs, realize that these aren’t small, sweet animals. Picture massive creatures with sharp teeth and tusks. These are basically Texan farmers’ worst nightmares. Recently, the animals decided to terrorize a neighborhood near Houston. And it was captured on video.

ANIMALS ・ 5 HOURS AGO