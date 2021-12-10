ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer Released, Gives Us a First Look at Knuckles

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog 2 is the official sequel toe Sonic the Hedgehog, which was released in 2020, and there a few new characters in tow, Knuckles included. This installment follows the journey...

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Offers First Look at Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

Albus Dumbledore is between a rock and a hard place in the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts 3.” The beloved Hogwarts professor, portrayed in his younger days by Jude Law, can no longer sit idly by knowing the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. But, as revealed in 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Grindelwald and Dumbledore made a pact in their youth that prevents them from dueling each other. So he calls on Eddie Redmayne’s Magizoologist Newt Scamander and a team of intrepid magical beings to thwart Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates. Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates. The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office Preview: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Mighty, Massive, Marvelous $150 Million-Plus Debut

Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging to the rescue. Tom Holland’s newest web-slinging adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. The film’s distributor Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 million, which would still rank as a huge win. But given pent-up demand and record pre-sales, some box office prognosticators are more bullish. They believe an opening weekend near $175 million could be within reach. At the very least, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” looks to be the...
MOVIES
State
Hawaii State
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters? West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Canada
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
metaflix.com

Marvel Will Borrow Spider-Man After “No Way Home”

There are several unknowns for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man going forward in the MCU. Some of them are fun unknowns like what’s going to happen to him in the new movie and where’s he gonna go from here. Then there’s the not so fun unknowns. I’m talking of course about the agreement between Sony and Marvel.
MOVIES
techeblog.com

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch with Rollable Display and Hole Punch Camera Leaked in Patent Sketches

A recently uncovered patent filed by Samsung Electronics with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) for an ‘electronic device comprising rollable display and display method therefor’ was just published on December 9, 2021. The patent sketches reveal a smartwatch or other wearable that appears to have some kind of rollable display and a hole punch camera right in the middle. Read more for the sketches and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Film Review

The heroes who went clobberin’ through the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative kids when the mythology over at rival publisher DC started creaking under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late ’30s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had piled up in confusing or contradictory ways. The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories straightened out, and many (though far...
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Zane Breaks Down His ‘Dead, Dead Serious’ Villain on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Whether he is making a cameo as himself (on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys”) or taking on a larger-than-life character (as in everything from “Titanic” to Netflix’s “True Story”), when Billy Zane signs onto a project, you know the piece is going to be elevated. The prolific actor is now staying busy with a handful of titles across film and TV, and he most recently stepped into the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth in Peacock’s “MacGruber.” It is a role that has him playing an adversary to Will Forte’s titular character and one that only required “a hotel room...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ First Reactions and Reviews Hail MCU’s Latest as ‘Extremely Emotional’ Franchise-Best

The Los Angeles premiere of Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially wrapped and the first reactions to the MCU’s latest entry are out in the wild. Official reviews and social media responses are beginning to pour in, with many offering euphoric praise for the multiverse mash-up featuring Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood superhero. Director Jon Watts returns for “No Way Home” after directing previous “Spider-Man” entries “Homecoming” and “Far From Home.” The newest installment picks up after Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker has been revealed to the world. Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who casts a spell to make...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Elliot Page Fans Come to Actor's Defense After Being Deadnamed on Social Media

The X-Men and Umbrella Academy star's fans aren't pleased. It's been a year since Elliot Page embraced his true identity as a transgender and there's no denying that life has been good to the award-winning actor. Still, despite Page being confident in his own skin, there are people who are seemingly hell-bent on raining on his parade. Just recently, Elliot was a hot trending topic on Twitter after being deadnamed (the act of purposely calling a trans individual by their birth name when they have changed their name as part of their gender transition) on the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: Hero Wrestles with Place in Universe in Emotional, Unsteady Sequel

There’s little question that diving deep into the psyches of superheroes can render some dark finds (hell, Batman has turned that into a signature move over the course of numerous film franchises and television series, and that’s just one bat-eared dude), but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s treatment of the state of young Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) soul has continually added fresh dimension to an ever-expanding franchise. Spidey has always been an emotional dude — baseline biographical bits like “is just a teen when that damn spider bites him” and “is orphan” help that along with ease — but Holland’s appealingly wide-eyed...
MOVIES
AFP

Can Spider-Man swing to Hollywood's rescue with 'No Way Home'?

With great power comes great responsibility -- and so Spider-Man is being called upon to save Hollywood and movie theaters once again, with analysts eyeing the pandemic era's first potential billion-dollar-grossing film. Analysts said it is no coincidence that Sony, the only "traditional" big studio in Hollywood to not have its own streaming service, will likely soon have the two biggest openings of the pandemic. 
MOVIES

Comments / 0

