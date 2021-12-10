ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' winning streak ends at five with loss to Utah

By John Rittenoure For the Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Tulsa Oilers scored six unanswered goals to defeat Utah on Wednesday, the Grizzlies turned the tables Thursday with three unanswered goals of their own on the way to a 4-3 victory at the BOK Center. The victory ended the Oilers’ (11-6-0-1) win streak at five games and...

