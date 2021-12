Mary P. Ortiz passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born in Pleasanton, on Jan. 21, 1931, to Samuel Pena and Juanita (Garcia) Pena. Mary was a housewife who devoted her life to her husband, Rudolfo. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister and tia (aunt). She had a smile that would brighten up any room and she loved to cook food that was comforting to her family, which included making the best homemade tortillas.

