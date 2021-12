BOSTON (CBS) – If you are scheduling a COVID vaccine appointment, you may want to take the time of day into account. A recent study from researchers at Harvard Medical School found people who got their shot in the afternoon had more antibodies than those who got it in the morning. The study also found other factors may influence antibody numbers. For example, people who received the Pfizer shot, women, and younger people tended to have more antibodies.

