Video Games

ARC Raiders revealed with gameplay at The Game Awards

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark Studios, the Stockholm based studio set up by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund and former DICE dev Johan Andersson have revealed their first game, a free to play shooter called ARC Raiders. The game was revealed as part of The Game Awards...

www.thesixthaxis.com

culturedvultures.com

Embark Studios’ Debut Game, Arc Raiders, Launching Next Year

Embark Studios, the studio founded by former EA Chief Designer Patrick Soderlund, have revealed their debut game, the free-to-play PvE shooter Arc Raiders, in which players unite against robots descended from space. Here’s the gameplay trailer. Here’s the blurb from the first gameplay trailer: “Arc Raiders is a cooperative,...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

We’ve got our first look at gameplay in a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem ahead of the sequel’s release next year. Once more you’ll be following the journey of brother-sister duo Amicia and Hugo from A Plague Tale: Innocence. After escaping their rat-infested homeland in the previous game, they’re now heading south to try and make home in a new region.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Slitterhead is the next game from the creator of Silent Hill

Slitterhead is the next game coming from Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush, and his first project since departing Sony Japan Studio in late 2020. Check it out:. Looking like a wild action horror game with creepy monsters morphing out of human forms and into...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New PvE Shooter Arc Raiders From Former Battlefield Dev Revealed, Looks Great

Following a tease, Embark Studios has released the first proper trailer for its debut game, Arc Raiders. A cooperative third-person PvE shooter, Arc Raiders has players working together to fight Arc, which are "fearless enemies" that fall from the sky. Arc Raiders is a free-to-play game scheduled for release in...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

ARC Raiders Revealed in TGA Trailer from Former DICE Devs

After lots of small glimpses and teases, Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios has unveiled a reveal trailer for its third-person PvE shooter, ARC Raiders, during The Game Awards 2021. This is the first time the industry veteran-filled studio has shown off an extended look at its debut futuristic project. The footage looks intense as players move through forests and evade scouting drones that fly overhead, but mostly, the action seems fast-paced and explosive. See ARC Raiders for yourself in the reveal trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay shown off at The Game Awards

Rocksteady has finally given us our first look at the in-game action coming in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with brand new footage dropping at The Game Awards. We'd heard word that the game would primarily take the form of a shooter, and the gameplay would seem to confirm that, with each of the villainous leads making liberal use of ranged weapons to varying degrees of effect. We got strong Sunset Overdrive vibes from both the tone and the action itself, and that's no bad thing, especially when the team is clearly leaning into playing the action for laughs... which, so far, seems to be working out pretty well. A far cry from the Arkham games, then, but something that seems to do justice to the source material in much the same way from this early impression, so we're here for it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arc Raiders: Ex-DICE Devs' New Game Is a Co-Op PVE Sci-Fi Shooter

Arc Raiders, the debut game from Embark Studios, will be a vibrant sci-fi PVE third-person shooter, with 3-player co-op and a focus on teamwork. It's free-to-play, and coming in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Unveiled during The Game Awards 2021, Arc Raiders comes from a team notably...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Slitherine Will Reveal Stargate: Timekeepers Gameplay, Four New Games Later this Month

Publisher Slitherine has shared more details about what we can expect to see when its Home of Wargamers Live+ Winter Edition event goes live later in December. Aside from getting our very first look at Stargate: Timekeepers and Broken Arrow gameplay, we'll also learn more about both upcoming content for both announced and unannounced titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Intel Teases Alchemist Graphics Card In Arc GPU Gameplay Trailer At Game Awards Show

The discrete GPU race is currently a contest between just two major players, AMD and NVIDIA, but Intel is getting ready to enter the marathon very soon as well. Lest anyone happened to forget, Intel offered up a sneak peek of its upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics card during The Game Awards 2021 show, as part of a 30-second gameplay trailer.
COMPUTERS
TheSixthAxis

Among Us is getting a VR adaptation

Hit social deduction game Among Us is being adapted to VR, with Among Us VR coming to PlayStation VR and Meta Quest. There’s no release date, but a brief trailer did appear to announce it at the Game Awards. InnerSloth isn’t developing this themselves, but rather teaming up with...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Tropical open world Tchia gets a new gameplay trailer

Tchia has received a brand new gameplay trailer showing off a few different areas of the land of New Caledonia, and a few gameplay mechanics. Those gameplay mechanics include traversing New Caledonia, which is done by scaling cliffs, gliding through the air, jumping from trees, sailing, and walking. The trailer also shows how Tchia can take possession of animals and objects to help navigate the world as well as give advantages in combat. In the trailer you can see Tchia take possession of a bird and a lantern.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to PS4, Switch & PC in March

Fighting game spin off Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to more modern platforms, with Atlus announcing that the game is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on 17th March 2022. Set after Persona 4 Golden, Arena Ultimax has a new story that’s told in a...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Released At The Game Awards

The latest trailer for Horizon Forbidden West is out, and this time fans waiting for the game have been treated to a gameplay trailer. It’s not the first time gamers have been able to see gameplay for the game. In May, Guerrilla Games showed off a 14 minute PS5 gameplay demo. It is, however, the first time fans have been able to see gameplay since the game was delayed at the end of August. Check out the new trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Everything from The Game Awards 2021

Did you stay up till 4am last night watching The Game Awards 2021? Of course not, but we did and there was an awful lot shown, so much in fact that it is already streaming off the front page of TheSixthAxis, so here’s a handy catch up post. There...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Star Trek: Resurgence announced for consoles and PC

Star Trek: Resurgence has just been announced at The Game Awards and it’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. Here’s the trailer!. The game is being created by by Dramatic Labs, an independent collaboration of 20+ former Telltale writers,...
VIDEO GAMES

